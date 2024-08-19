Author John Walker’s New Book, “I Asked God a Question He Answered: Visions from God,” Explores Divine Revelations and Prophetic Insights Through Extraordinary Visions
Recent release “I Asked God a Question He Answered: Visions from God” from Covenant Books author John Walker delves into the author’s personal journey of receiving divine visions that illuminate contemporary world events and prophetic insights. Throughout his story, Walker combines personal reflections and profound revelations to offer both hope and urgency about the nearing return of Jesus.
S. Charleston, WV, August 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Walker, a retired pharmacist, master electrician, and accomplished computer programmer, has completed his new book. “I Asked God a Question He Answered: Visions from God” is a deeply personal exploration into divine revelations and prophetic understanding to provide clarity and insight into current global events and biblical prophecy.
“Events happening now all around the world are falling into place exactly as outlined in God’s Word,” writes Walker. “While studying the Bible, I had trouble understanding something and asked God for help. He responded with a vision of a puppy that answered my question perfectly. He then gave me two more visions. Each was completely different and each was amazing. I then asked, ‘How close are we to the return of Jesus?’ A fourth vision gave an answer and serves as a point of hope but also a warning. We are running out of time.
“This book covers my experiences studying prophecy and gives my understanding of the four visions I was given.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Walker’s new book offers readers an engaging narrative that blends personal testimony with scriptural analysis, aiming to provide both encouragement and a call to action. By sharing his experiences, Walker hopes to inspire others to seek their own understanding and to recognize the urgency of living in alignment with divine will.
Readers can purchase “I Asked God a Question He Answered: Visions from God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
