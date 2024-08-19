Author John Walker’s New Book, “I Asked God a Question He Answered: Visions from God,” Explores Divine Revelations and Prophetic Insights Through Extraordinary Visions

Recent release “I Asked God a Question He Answered: Visions from God” from Covenant Books author John Walker delves into the author’s personal journey of receiving divine visions that illuminate contemporary world events and prophetic insights. Throughout his story, Walker combines personal reflections and profound revelations to offer both hope and urgency about the nearing return of Jesus.