Author Charles W. Milliser’s New Book, "Cool Country Morn," is a Beautiful Romance That Explores the Tender and Passionate Journey of Lovers Jake and Nellie
Recent release “Cool Country Morn” from Page Publishing author Charles W. Milliser invites readers into a world where two hearts, long intertwined yet distant, embark on a profound exploration of intimacy and love. This evocative narrative celebrates the beauty of emotional connection and the transformative power of shared affection.
Lancaster, OH, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Charles W. Milliser, a proud father and singer-songwriter who enjoys woodworking, sports, horror movies, and cooking, has completed his new book, “Cool Country Morn”: a heartfelt exploration of love and connection that delves into the emotional journey of two individuals whose paths have converged to ignite a passionate and transformative relationship.
“Two hearts and souls who have been brought together and have admired each other from afar,” writes Milliser. “Now they have finally stepped forward to open up and freely learn, share, and express their intimate, physical, and sensual feelings for each other as their lives together freely unfold.”
Published by Page Publishing, Charles W. Milliser’s riveting tale is a celebration of love in its purest form, delving into the importance of embracing the moment and allowing oneself to be vulnerable, to learn, and to grow together. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Cool Country Morn” masterfully portrays the unfolding of love’s complexities, from the initial spark of attraction to the deepening of mutual understanding and trust and is sure leave a lasting impact of readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to embrace the richness of their own relationships.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Cool Country Morn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
