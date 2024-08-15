Author Charles W. Milliser’s New Book, "Cool Country Morn," is a Beautiful Romance That Explores the Tender and Passionate Journey of Lovers Jake and Nellie

Recent release “Cool Country Morn” from Page Publishing author Charles W. Milliser invites readers into a world where two hearts, long intertwined yet distant, embark on a profound exploration of intimacy and love. This evocative narrative celebrates the beauty of emotional connection and the transformative power of shared affection.