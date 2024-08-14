Introducing Carolina Stars Football: A New Era of Excellence and Community Service in Women's Tackle Football
Charlotte, NC, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carolina Stars Football proudly announces the launch of a world-class women's tackle football team, committed to excellence and community service. The team will be joining the American Women’s Football League (AWFL) for the 2025 Season. Under the leadership of five dedicated owners - Dale and Sandy Glossenger, Tia Hopkins, Erik Keister, and Vanessa Vining - Carolina Stars Football aims to set a new standard in women's sports while making a significant positive impact in the community.
Mission
The Carolina Stars Football mission is to establish a world-class women's tackle football team rooted in excellence and community service. They are dedicated to empowering women athletes by cultivating an environment of dedication, discipline, and teamwork. The goal is to shine on and off the field, setting a high standard in women's sports while actively contributing to the betterment of communities through impactful service and engagement. Leadership believes in the power of sports to inspire, unite, and drive positive change, and strive to be leaders in both athletic performance and community involvement.
Carolina Stars Football is built on the foundation of "Empowerment Through Excellence & Action" and believe that by striving for excellence, one empowers others. The pursuit of excellence in women’s football and dedication to personal growth inspires those affiliated with the organization to aim high and achieve their goals. “It is an honor to be part of an amazing team and provide a platform for women to showcase their talents,” says Dale Glossenger, Offensive Coordinator. He continued, “You cannot win a game of football on your own; it’s about the entire organization working together to achieve the goal.”
Sandy Glossenger, Game Day Operations Manager, believes “success is not about wins and losses. It’s about helping our players be the best versions of themselves, on and off the field.”
About Carolina Stars Football
Carolina Stars Football aims to create an environment where women athletes can thrive, excel, and inspire. CSF is more than just a sports organization; they are a source of inspiration, unity, and positive change. The organization is committed to engaging with community through various service initiatives, mentorship programs, and support for local causes. “We value and support the whole athlete, prioritizing mental and emotional well-being so they can be their best self in all aspects of their life,” says Operations and Communications Manager Vanessa Vining.
Head Coach Tia Hopkins states, "I feel truly blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of this organization. Football changed my life, and I’m committed to giving our players the same incredible opportunities and experiences that the game has given me. Football is more than just a game; it’s a journey of life and growth, empowering women to build confidence, resilience, and the strength to overcome any challenge both on and off the field.”
Defensive Coordinator Erik Keister is “looking forward to helping advance women’s football with such a high-class organization and group of people.” Women athletes from across the country are traveling to Charlotte, NC, for the opportunity to play with the Carolina Stars. Their dedication and passion for the sport drive them to be part of a team that values excellence, empowerment, and community service.
For more information please contact:
Carolina Stars Football
Email: media@carolinastarsfootball.com
Website: www.carolinastarsfootball.com
Contact
Vanessa Vining
Categories