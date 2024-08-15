Empowered Systems Announces Strategic Partnership with SureStep to Enhance Risk and Compliance Solutions
Empowered Systems, a B2B software leader in risk and compliance, has partnered with SureStep, a GRC and ESG advisory firm, to offer integrated solutions. This collaboration combines Empowered Systems' technology with SureStep's consulting expertise, providing businesses with comprehensive risk management and enhanced compliance capabilities. The partnership aims to help companies navigate regulatory challenges and achieve compliance goals more effectively.
Dover, DE, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Empowered Systems, a leading provider of B2B software solutions for risk and compliance, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with SureStep, a renowned provider of GRC and ESG advisory services. This collaboration aims to deliver innovative and comprehensive integrated risk and compliance solutions to businesses worldwide.
The need for robust risk management and compliance solutions has never been greater. Empowered Systems, known for its cutting-edge GRC and ESG technology, and SureStep, with its profound strategic insights and advisory capabilities, are joining forces to provide unparalleled value to their clients.
The partnership will leverage Empowered Systems' advanced software capabilities with SureStep's strategic consulting services to offer clients a holistic approach to managing risk and compliance. This collaboration will enable businesses to navigate complex regulatory requirements more effectively and achieve their compliance goals with greater efficiency.
Key Benefits of the Partnership:
1. Comprehensive Risk Management Solutions: Combining Empowered Systems' software solutions with SureStep's strategic insights will provide clients with end-to-end risk management services, from identification and assessment to mitigation and reporting.
2. Enhanced Compliance Capabilities: The partnership will enable businesses to stay ahead of regulatory changes and ensure compliance with local and international standards through integrated and automated solutions.
3. Innovative Technology Integration: Clients will benefit from the seamless integration of Empowered Systems' state-of-the-art technology with SureStep's advisory services, resulting in more effective and efficient risk management processes.
4. Expert Advisory Services: SureStep's experienced consultants will provide strategic guidance and support to help businesses implement best practices in risk management and compliance.
5. Scalable Solutions: The combined offerings will cater to businesses of all sizes, from small enterprises to large corporations, ensuring scalable and adaptable solutions to meet diverse risk compliance needs.
Quotes:
"We are thrilled to partner with SureStep to bring enhanced risk and compliance solutions to our clients," said Andy Markle, Chief Revenue Officer at Empowered Systems. "This partnership will enable us to provide more comprehensive and integrated solutions, helping businesses manage their risk and compliance challenges more effectively."
"Our collaboration with Empowered Systems marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide strategic insights and advisory services that drive business success," said Mike Gibbs, CEO of SureStep. "Together, we will empower our clients to navigate the complexities of risk management and compliance with confidence."
For more information about the partnership and how it can benefit your business, please visit empoweredsystems.com and surestepsi.com.
About Empowered Systems: Empowered Systems is a leading provider of B2B software solutions focused on risk and compliance. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Empowered Systems helps businesses navigate regulatory challenges and achieve their compliance objectives through advanced technology and expert support.
About SureStep: SureStep a premier provider of strategic GRC and ESG advisory services, dedicated to helping businesses achieve their goals through expert guidance and innovative solutions. SureStep's experienced consultants offer a wide range of services, including risk management, compliance, and strategic planning.
Media Contact:
Andy Markle
Chief Revenue Officer
Empowered Systems
andy.markle@empoweredsystems.com
