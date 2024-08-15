Empowered Systems Announces Strategic Partnership with SureStep to Enhance Risk and Compliance Solutions

Empowered Systems, a B2B software leader in risk and compliance, has partnered with SureStep, a GRC and ESG advisory firm, to offer integrated solutions. This collaboration combines Empowered Systems' technology with SureStep's consulting expertise, providing businesses with comprehensive risk management and enhanced compliance capabilities. The partnership aims to help companies navigate regulatory challenges and achieve compliance goals more effectively.