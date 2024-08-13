Nectar Ranks #87 on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America
Additionally, Nectar ranked the 8th fastest-growing software company in the United States.
Lehi, UT, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nectar, a leading software company dedicated to enhancing workplace culture through employee recognition and rewards, is proud to announce its achievement of ranking #87 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition highlights Nectar's rapid growth and success in building a platform to help employees feel more valued and appreciated at work.
In addition to securing the #87 spot overall, Nectar is honored to be ranked #8 in the Software category, underscoring its significant impact within the tech industry. Also, Nectar has earned the distinction of being the #2 fastest-growing company in the state of Utah.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. for our rapid growth and can't thank our team and customers enough for the contributions that make this growth possible," said Trevor Larson, CEO of Nectar. "This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication to creating innovative solutions that empower organizations to build strong, positive workplace cultures."
About Nectar
Nectar is a Recognition & Rewards software partnered with SHRM and used by more than 1,500 companies across the world to increase employee engagement and retention through frequent recognition. The company is committed to helping organizations develop robust workplace cultures where every individual feels valued and appreciated. Nectar’s platform is designed to be user-friendly, customizable, and impactful, enabling companies to acknowledge and reward employee contributions effectively. Learn more at www.nectarhr.com.
In addition to securing the #87 spot overall, Nectar is honored to be ranked #8 in the Software category, underscoring its significant impact within the tech industry. Also, Nectar has earned the distinction of being the #2 fastest-growing company in the state of Utah.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. for our rapid growth and can't thank our team and customers enough for the contributions that make this growth possible," said Trevor Larson, CEO of Nectar. "This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication to creating innovative solutions that empower organizations to build strong, positive workplace cultures."
About Nectar
Nectar is a Recognition & Rewards software partnered with SHRM and used by more than 1,500 companies across the world to increase employee engagement and retention through frequent recognition. The company is committed to helping organizations develop robust workplace cultures where every individual feels valued and appreciated. Nectar’s platform is designed to be user-friendly, customizable, and impactful, enabling companies to acknowledge and reward employee contributions effectively. Learn more at www.nectarhr.com.
Contact
NectarContact
Peyton Walbeck
480-924-2045
nectarhr.com
Peyton Walbeck
480-924-2045
nectarhr.com
Categories