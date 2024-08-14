Phifer Pavitt Winery Welcomes New Winemaker for 20th Harvest
Phifer Pavitt Winery is proud to celebrate its 20th harvest, marking two decades of crafting exceptional wines in the Napa Valley. This milestone year also introduces a dynamic new winemaking team and a refreshed online presence to better serve their Society Members and wine enthusiasts.
Napa Valley, CA, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Phifer Pavitt Winery is proud to celebrate its 20th harvest, marking two decades of crafting exceptional wines in the Napa Valley. This milestone year also introduces a dynamic new winemaking team and a refreshed online presence to better serve our Society Members and wine enthusiasts.
Ashley Hepworth joins Phifer Pavitt Winery as Winemaker. With deep roots in the Napa Valley and over 23 years of experience, including 15 years as Winemaker at Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Ashley brings a wealth of experience and a passion for excellence that aligns perfectly with Phifer Pavitt’s commitment to producing exceptional wines. Ashley’s approach to making wine is simple, yet effective: allow the vineyards and vintages to speak for themselves. Her vision and expertise will undoubtedly elevate the Phifer Pavitt legacy.
Joining Ashley is new assistant winemaker, Nicole Givovich. With a tenure in the Napa Valley in excess of 10 years, Nicole brings a hands-on approach and dedication to the art of winemaking, making her the perfect complement to Ashley's leadership. Coupled with Viticulturist Brittany Pederson, the female led team promises an exciting era of collaboration and creativity in the vineyards and cellars.
In addition to welcoming a new winemaking team, Phifer Pavitt Winery is thrilled to unveil a newly redesigned website. This user-friendly platform offers visitors enhanced storytelling, featuring detailed information about the vineyard and winery, the commitment to the environment, and where to enjoy Phifer Pavitt wines, whether at the winery or at events around the country. The new website provides a seamless shopping experience for fans, making it easier than ever to explore and purchase wines online.
For over 20 years, Phifer Pavitt Winery has had a deep commitment to sustainable and organic farming practices. The dedication to environmental stewardship is reflected in a Napa Green certification, a rigorous program that ensures the vineyard and winery operations adhere to the highest standards of sustainability. By embracing these eco-friendly practices, Phifer Pavitt aims to preserve the natural beauty of Napa Valley and produce wines that truly reflect the terroir.
"We are incredibly excited to celebrate our 20th harvest with Ashley and Nicole joining our team," said Suzanne Phifer Pavitt, Founder + CEO of Phifer Pavitt Winery. "Their combined expertise and passion for winemaking will help us continue creating wines of character, which reflect our dedication to the land. Our new website is a step forward in connecting with our fans and sharing the Phifer Pavitt story. Our commitment to sustainable and organic farming, and our Napa Green certification, underscore our allegiance to environmental responsibility and producing wines of exceptional quality."
Winemaker Ashley Hepworth added, "I am thrilled to join Phifer Pavitt Winery during such a significant year. I’ve been familiar with their wines and farming practices for many years and look forward to continuing their dedication to sustainability and excellence in winemaking, and to working with Nicole and the rest of the Phifer Pavitt team to craft wines that honor the Phifer Pavitt tradition."
Phifer Pavitt Winery invites all wine lovers to join us in celebrating this milestone year. Please visit the new website at www.phiferpavittwine.com to explore the range of highly allocated wines, plan a visit to estate winery, and to stay updated on news and events.
For more information, please contact:
Phifer Pavitt Winery
Phone: 707.942.4787
Email: info@phiferpavittwinecom
Website: www.phiferpavittwine.com
About Phifer Pavitt Winery:
Founded in 2004, by CEO + Founder Suzanne Phifer Pavitt and husband Shane Pavitt, Phifer Pavitt Winery is dedicated to producing handcrafted wines that embody the spirit and terroir of Napa Valley. With a focus on sustainability and quality, pride is reflected in every bottle produced.
Ashley Hepworth joins Phifer Pavitt Winery as Winemaker. With deep roots in the Napa Valley and over 23 years of experience, including 15 years as Winemaker at Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Ashley brings a wealth of experience and a passion for excellence that aligns perfectly with Phifer Pavitt’s commitment to producing exceptional wines. Ashley’s approach to making wine is simple, yet effective: allow the vineyards and vintages to speak for themselves. Her vision and expertise will undoubtedly elevate the Phifer Pavitt legacy.
Joining Ashley is new assistant winemaker, Nicole Givovich. With a tenure in the Napa Valley in excess of 10 years, Nicole brings a hands-on approach and dedication to the art of winemaking, making her the perfect complement to Ashley's leadership. Coupled with Viticulturist Brittany Pederson, the female led team promises an exciting era of collaboration and creativity in the vineyards and cellars.
In addition to welcoming a new winemaking team, Phifer Pavitt Winery is thrilled to unveil a newly redesigned website. This user-friendly platform offers visitors enhanced storytelling, featuring detailed information about the vineyard and winery, the commitment to the environment, and where to enjoy Phifer Pavitt wines, whether at the winery or at events around the country. The new website provides a seamless shopping experience for fans, making it easier than ever to explore and purchase wines online.
For over 20 years, Phifer Pavitt Winery has had a deep commitment to sustainable and organic farming practices. The dedication to environmental stewardship is reflected in a Napa Green certification, a rigorous program that ensures the vineyard and winery operations adhere to the highest standards of sustainability. By embracing these eco-friendly practices, Phifer Pavitt aims to preserve the natural beauty of Napa Valley and produce wines that truly reflect the terroir.
"We are incredibly excited to celebrate our 20th harvest with Ashley and Nicole joining our team," said Suzanne Phifer Pavitt, Founder + CEO of Phifer Pavitt Winery. "Their combined expertise and passion for winemaking will help us continue creating wines of character, which reflect our dedication to the land. Our new website is a step forward in connecting with our fans and sharing the Phifer Pavitt story. Our commitment to sustainable and organic farming, and our Napa Green certification, underscore our allegiance to environmental responsibility and producing wines of exceptional quality."
Winemaker Ashley Hepworth added, "I am thrilled to join Phifer Pavitt Winery during such a significant year. I’ve been familiar with their wines and farming practices for many years and look forward to continuing their dedication to sustainability and excellence in winemaking, and to working with Nicole and the rest of the Phifer Pavitt team to craft wines that honor the Phifer Pavitt tradition."
Phifer Pavitt Winery invites all wine lovers to join us in celebrating this milestone year. Please visit the new website at www.phiferpavittwine.com to explore the range of highly allocated wines, plan a visit to estate winery, and to stay updated on news and events.
For more information, please contact:
Phifer Pavitt Winery
Phone: 707.942.4787
Email: info@phiferpavittwinecom
Website: www.phiferpavittwine.com
About Phifer Pavitt Winery:
Founded in 2004, by CEO + Founder Suzanne Phifer Pavitt and husband Shane Pavitt, Phifer Pavitt Winery is dedicated to producing handcrafted wines that embody the spirit and terroir of Napa Valley. With a focus on sustainability and quality, pride is reflected in every bottle produced.
Contact
Phifer Pavitt WinesContact
Darlyne Miller
707 942 4787
www.phiferpavittwine.com
Darlyne Miller
707 942 4787
www.phiferpavittwine.com
Categories