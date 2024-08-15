VIEWS Digital Marketing Achieves Dual AI Certifications to Drive Client Success
VIEWS Digital Marketing is thrilled to announce the recent attainment of two AI certifications: the Google AI-Powered Performance Ads certification and the WSI AI-Business Strategy certification.
Norristown, PA, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- VIEWS Digital Marketing is thrilled to announce the recent attainment of two AI certifications: the Google AI-Powered Performance Ads certification and the WSI AI-Business Strategy certification. These milestones signify the VIEWS team’s commitment to leveraging AI technologies to drive client results.
Empowering Businesses with AI-Driven Insights and Strategies
Mary Stewart, a digital marketing consultant at VIEWS Digital Marketing, received the certification in Google AI-Powered Performance Ads, which serves as a validation of VIEWS Digital Marketing’s proficiency in the integration of AI within Google Ads campaigns. This certification signifies VIEWS’ abilities to do the following:
• Prepare AI automation strategies that align with business goals.
• Identify the benefits of using cross-channel AI-powered campaigns and tools.
• Adopt an agile mindset and flexible budgets to respond to demand and drive tangible business outcomes.
“AI is revolutionizing the way we approach digital marketing,” said Nancy Vinkler, CEO of VIEWS Digital Marketing. “With the Google AI-Powered Performance Ads certification, we are better equipped to help our clients’ advertising campaigns, using AI to optimize ad campaigns, drive impactful results, and gain a competitive edge in the market.”
In addition, Nancy Vinkler received the WSI AI-Business Strategy certification, elevating VIEWS to the status of an “AI-enabled agency.” This certification reflects VIEWS’ proficiency in utilizing various AI tools to enhance business outcomes, including:
• Lead generation
• Ideal customer profile and persona development
• Brand narrative crafting
• Brand advantage identification
• Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO)
• Content development
“Becoming an AI-enabled agency through the WSI AI-Business Strategy certification means we can offer our clients sophisticated, AI-driven solutions tailored to their specific needs,” added Maryn Williams, COO at VIEWS Digital Marketing. “From refining brand narratives to optimizing conversion rates, our AI capabilities provide our clients with more insightful, data-driven strategies that drive growth.”
About VIEWS Digital Marketing
The VIEWS team of digital marketing specialists drives success for its clients. These professional marketers pursue ongoing educational opportunities and have earned several certifications, including Google Ads and Google Analytics certifications, contributing to their standing as Google Partners. Team members are certified on multiple CRMs, including Hubspot, and have been recognized for various achievements.
VIEWS is also certified by the U. S. General Services Administration (GSA), which allows the company to provide services to government organizations. With their arsenal of online marketing tactics, VIEWS tailors a digital marketing plan to meet a business’s unique needs, elevating its internet presence and profitability to new levels. A better internet presence is accomplished using innovative Internet technologies and advanced digital marketing tactics such as artificial intelligence.
VIEWS is part of the WSI (We Simplify the Internet) global network of digital marketing consultants with access to numerous resources across the world to serve their clients better. To get in touch with a specialist at VIEWS Digital Marketing Agency, call 610-215-2949. For more information about offerings, business opportunities, and new website launch projects, please visit the website at https://www.viewsdigitalmarketing.com.
Empowering Businesses with AI-Driven Insights and Strategies
Mary Stewart, a digital marketing consultant at VIEWS Digital Marketing, received the certification in Google AI-Powered Performance Ads, which serves as a validation of VIEWS Digital Marketing’s proficiency in the integration of AI within Google Ads campaigns. This certification signifies VIEWS’ abilities to do the following:
• Prepare AI automation strategies that align with business goals.
• Identify the benefits of using cross-channel AI-powered campaigns and tools.
• Adopt an agile mindset and flexible budgets to respond to demand and drive tangible business outcomes.
“AI is revolutionizing the way we approach digital marketing,” said Nancy Vinkler, CEO of VIEWS Digital Marketing. “With the Google AI-Powered Performance Ads certification, we are better equipped to help our clients’ advertising campaigns, using AI to optimize ad campaigns, drive impactful results, and gain a competitive edge in the market.”
In addition, Nancy Vinkler received the WSI AI-Business Strategy certification, elevating VIEWS to the status of an “AI-enabled agency.” This certification reflects VIEWS’ proficiency in utilizing various AI tools to enhance business outcomes, including:
• Lead generation
• Ideal customer profile and persona development
• Brand narrative crafting
• Brand advantage identification
• Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO)
• Content development
“Becoming an AI-enabled agency through the WSI AI-Business Strategy certification means we can offer our clients sophisticated, AI-driven solutions tailored to their specific needs,” added Maryn Williams, COO at VIEWS Digital Marketing. “From refining brand narratives to optimizing conversion rates, our AI capabilities provide our clients with more insightful, data-driven strategies that drive growth.”
About VIEWS Digital Marketing
The VIEWS team of digital marketing specialists drives success for its clients. These professional marketers pursue ongoing educational opportunities and have earned several certifications, including Google Ads and Google Analytics certifications, contributing to their standing as Google Partners. Team members are certified on multiple CRMs, including Hubspot, and have been recognized for various achievements.
VIEWS is also certified by the U. S. General Services Administration (GSA), which allows the company to provide services to government organizations. With their arsenal of online marketing tactics, VIEWS tailors a digital marketing plan to meet a business’s unique needs, elevating its internet presence and profitability to new levels. A better internet presence is accomplished using innovative Internet technologies and advanced digital marketing tactics such as artificial intelligence.
VIEWS is part of the WSI (We Simplify the Internet) global network of digital marketing consultants with access to numerous resources across the world to serve their clients better. To get in touch with a specialist at VIEWS Digital Marketing Agency, call 610-215-2949. For more information about offerings, business opportunities, and new website launch projects, please visit the website at https://www.viewsdigitalmarketing.com.
Contact
Views Digital MarketingContact
Nancy Vinkler
610-650-0227
https://www.viewsdigitalmarketing.com
Nancy Vinkler
610-650-0227
https://www.viewsdigitalmarketing.com
Categories