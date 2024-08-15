"Silla's Awakening (Chronicles of a Cursed Goddess)," by J. M. Durham, now available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Silla’s Awakening (Chronicles of a Cursed Goddess) by J. M. Durham. This epic fantasy novel is published by Histria SciFi & Fantasy, an imprint of Histria Books for magical adventures and exceptional world-building.
A Tale of Good vs Evil Unlike Any Other
Traverse through Arrdus with Silla, Omega, and company on an adventure rife with hardships, hope, despair, love, and magic. Can Silla, a seemingly normal woman in her early twenties, take on her predestined role of Goddess, and survive? Can Silla locate and protect the precious, powerful items of her predecessors? Many opposing forces exist; The Faithful, most fervent followers of the seven gods and goddesses have for millennia crusaded against the Goddess reincarnations. Though they are vast in number and influence, perhaps they pale in comparison to another of Silla’ s future foes: Faulk, far to the northeast in his walled-in nation, has been putting into motion plans of catastrophic evil that will test both Silla and Omega in more ways than they yet know. There are many characters worth falling in love with, but it is impossible to say who will survive and who will perish.
Deviant Quill Reviews calls it " An extraordinary journey into a world of magic with excellent world-building.”
Jason Binagia, who writes under the pen name J.M. Durham was born in Port Arthur, Texas. He considers himself a modern-day hermit. If circumstances allowed it, he would be content on most days to hang out at home and work on his book(s), watch tv, or play games on his pc which he put together himself. He graduated from Ashford University in 2020 with a bachelor’ s degree in business administration.
Silla’s Awakening, by J. M. Durham, 296 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-433-7, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
