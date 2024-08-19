Author Christopher J. Heacox’s New Book, "The Chudderdudders: Bogee Learns a Valuable Lesson," Follows a Hedgehog-Like Creature on a Thrilling Adventure
Recent release “The Chudderdudders: Bogee Learns a Valuable Lesson” from Covenant Books author Christopher J. Heacox takes readers on a delightful journey through the enchanting town of Murgitville, where Bogee Chudderdudder and his loyal friend Wij navigate adventures with mystical creatures and an ancient amulet.
Lakeville, CT, August 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christopher J. Heacox, who resides in Lakeville, Connecticut, with his wife, children, and two rescue dogs, and co-owns an independent pharmacy with his siblings, has completed his new book, “The Chudderdudders: Bogee Learns a Valuable Lesson”: an enchanting story that blends thrilling adventures with an important lesson on responsibility as Bogee Chudderdudder finds himself on an unforgettable journey of whimsy and mayhem.
“In the small town of Murgitville, not that far from you, Bogee Chudderdudder learns a valuable lesson in responsibility,” writes Heacox. “Join Bogee and his best pal Wij as they encounter Freeps, Mupulups, and Chob, a friendly, quiet twenty-five-foot giant. See what adventures Bogee and his Mystic Medallion happen upon and the troubles that arise!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christopher J. Heacox’s new book offers a delightful reading experience for children and families alike, blending fantasy and moral insight to provide both entertainment and education. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Heacox’s tale to life, “The Chudderdudders: Bogee Learns a Valuable Lesson” promises to uplift the hearts and imaginations of readers with every turn of the page, making it a valuable addition to any young reader’s collection.
Readers can purchase “The Chudderdudders: Bogee Learns a Valuable Lesson” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“In the small town of Murgitville, not that far from you, Bogee Chudderdudder learns a valuable lesson in responsibility,” writes Heacox. “Join Bogee and his best pal Wij as they encounter Freeps, Mupulups, and Chob, a friendly, quiet twenty-five-foot giant. See what adventures Bogee and his Mystic Medallion happen upon and the troubles that arise!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christopher J. Heacox’s new book offers a delightful reading experience for children and families alike, blending fantasy and moral insight to provide both entertainment and education. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Heacox’s tale to life, “The Chudderdudders: Bogee Learns a Valuable Lesson” promises to uplift the hearts and imaginations of readers with every turn of the page, making it a valuable addition to any young reader’s collection.
Readers can purchase “The Chudderdudders: Bogee Learns a Valuable Lesson” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories