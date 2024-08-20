Author Michael Heuer’s New Book, "Behind The Flame: La Florida Flowery Land," is a Historical Novel Exploring the Impact of European Arrival on Native Americans

Recent release “Behind The Flame: La Florida Flowery Land” from Covenant Books author Michael Heuer is the first installment in a riveting three-part series that delves into the dramatic events that unfolded when Europeans arrived in the region they called Flowery Land, offering a nuanced exploration of the impact on indigenous cultures.