Author Michael Heuer’s New Book, "Behind The Flame: La Florida Flowery Land," is a Historical Novel Exploring the Impact of European Arrival on Native Americans
Recent release “Behind The Flame: La Florida Flowery Land” from Covenant Books author Michael Heuer is the first installment in a riveting three-part series that delves into the dramatic events that unfolded when Europeans arrived in the region they called Flowery Land, offering a nuanced exploration of the impact on indigenous cultures.
Brookville, IN, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Heuer has completed his new book, “Behind The Flame: La Florida Flowery Land”: explores the rich and complex history of Native Americans, providing a compelling narrative of the events that transpired when Europeans first set foot in the region they named “Flowery Land,” now known as Florida.
Set against the backdrop of 16th-century Florida, the novel paints a vivid picture of the cultural and societal upheaval experienced by American Indians as they encountered European explorers and settlers. Heuer's narrative intricately weaves together historical facts with rich, imaginative storytelling to offer readers an engaging and educational experience.
“‘Behind the Flame: Part One: La Florida “Flowery Land”’ is the first of my series of three historical novels about our American Indians,” writes Heuer. “This book covers what happened when the Europeans landed in what they named Flowery Land.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Heuer’s new book is inspired by the author’s love of Native American history, as well as his desire to champion them through his work. Through this series, Heuer seeks to honor the voices and perspectives of those who lived through these historical events, offering readers a more nuanced view of the past in this engaging and thought-provoking reading experience.
Readers can purchase “Behind The Flame: La Florida Flowery Land” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
