Sencore and Showfer to Highlight Collaborative Innovations at IBC 2024
Showcasing Advanced Content Management and Distribution Solution
Sioux Falls, SD, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sencore, renowned for its professional content delivery solutions, is pleased to feature its ongoing partnership with Showfer, a leader in content management platforms, at IBC 2024. This collaboration continues to revolutionize content transport, monitoring, playout, and workflow scheduling with a comprehensive end-to-end solution.
IBC 2024, taking place from September 13-16 at the RAI in Amsterdam, will be the stage for showcasing this innovative collaboration. Visitors can find Sencore and Showfer at Booth 1.F72, where they will present their advanced solutions in content management and distribution.
Central to this partnership is Showfer’s advanced “ProVision” platform, a content management solution equipped with robust capabilities for content playout, workflow scheduling, and content distribution. Adaptable to both cloud and on-premises environments, Showfer ProVision ensures swift and efficient creation and maintenance of content workflows.
The collaboration extends further with Sencore’s cutting-edge Centra Gateway. This video transport and monitoring platform excels in transporting content over open internet connections and cloud-based systems. Together, these solutions offer a cost-effective method for content contribution and distribution, from camera to viewer, providing broadcasters with the tools needed to thrive in a competitive market.
“We’re thrilled to continue our collaboration with Showfer,” said Aaron Doughten, Director of Technology and Marketing at Sencore. “Our combined efforts empower content providers and broadcasters with a content management and transport platform that serves as a crucial tool in today’s fast-paced media landscape.”
For more information about Sencore and its products visit www.sencore.com or reach out to salesonline@sencore.com or +1.605.978.4600.
About Sencore: Sencore is a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions for the broadcast and commercial markets. With a focus on video transport, monitoring, managed content and distribution, contribution encoding, and ATSC 3.0 technology, Sencore continues to be at the forefront of innovation. For more information, visit www.sencore.com.
About Showfer: Showfer Media is a pioneering technology company specializing in content management solutions for the broadcasting industry. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Showfer Media empowers broadcasters with the tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive media landscape. For more information, visit www.showfer.com.
