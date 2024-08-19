John Draper’s Newly Released “Citizens Of The Kingdom” is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Living Out Kingdom Principles
“Citizens Of The Kingdom” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Draper is an insightful exploration of how the teachings of the Sermon on the Mount can guide contemporary Christian living. The book emphasizes themes of discipleship, spiritual formation, and living out Jesus’ principles in today's world.
Racine, WI, August 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Citizens Of The Kingdom”: a compelling guide that connects the teachings of the Sermon on the Mount with practical applications for modern Christian life. “Citizens Of The Kingdom” is the creation of published author, John Draper, a Southern Baptist minister in Racine, Wisconsin, serving with his wife, Frances. They hail from Memphis, Tennessee. John was discipled in house-church settings. Since ministry training, John served in pastoral leadership and regional missions work in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic, and mid-south regions, as well as in Italy. The Drapers now enjoy the serenity of semiretirement with frequent opportunities to visit their grandchildren. John still serves actively as an interim pastor and helps churches strengthen their work in disciple-making. He also coaches and trains church leaders.
Draper shares, “How do we follow Jesus in a time so distant from His? Today, church leaders are looking for how we can best train a new generation to follow Jesus. The Sermon on the Mount was given to us by Christ Himself as a showcase of what it means to follow Him: Wouldn’t this world be a better place if we all aimed for the kind of life and selfless relationships that Jesus urges us to live? Indeed, we sense that this Sermon is from God’s lips to our ears. From above, King Jesus still imparts hope, faith, and vision of this kingdom He’s promised to bring. We, His people, are still being shaped under His leadership by His Spirit and His Word. May God bless every reader to embrace what He would teach us about how to live here and now as citizens of the kingdom.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Draper’s new book offers readers a practical and inspirational approach to living out the teachings of Jesus in the modern world, encouraging deeper engagement with the principles of His kingdom.
