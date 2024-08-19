Donald R. Evans’s Newly Released “Demonic Spirits Have Invaded Human Bodies: Our Children’s Age is No Exception: Book 7” is an Insightful Analysis

“Demonic Spirits Have Invaded Human Bodies: Our Children’s Age is No Exception: Book 7” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald R. Evans is a compelling examination of spiritual warfare and the pervasive influence of demonic forces on humanity, particularly focusing on their impact on children.