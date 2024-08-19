Donald R. Evans’s Newly Released “Demonic Spirits Have Invaded Human Bodies: Our Children’s Age is No Exception: Book 7” is an Insightful Analysis
“Demonic Spirits Have Invaded Human Bodies: Our Children’s Age is No Exception: Book 7” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald R. Evans is a compelling examination of spiritual warfare and the pervasive influence of demonic forces on humanity, particularly focusing on their impact on children.
Houston, TX, August 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Demonic Spirits Have Invaded Human Bodies: Our Children’s Age is No Exception: Book 7,” a provocative and insightful analysis of spiritual warfare and demonic influence, is the creation of published author, Donald R. Evans.
Evans shares, “Denying Jesus Christ, the Son of the Living God, is the greatest mistake the entire world has made in the past and present and will continue to make in the future. Without Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior in one’s life, how can a person live coexisting with spirit beings known as demons, wicked spirit persons who have inhabited the earth the entire time mankind has been on earth? Yet the world lives as though we don’t coexist with spirit beings, and to reject or deny the only person whom these spirit beings obey is like living without a cause.
“People, the world in general, it’s imperative to acknowledge that demon spirits have invaded human bodies. Demonic forces, whom we can’t see nor control, are in control of multitudes of human lives, which have persons in spiritual warfare with invisible demons as enemies in mankind and fighting a battle within themselves and against others like themselves.
“These demons, which are also named evil spirits, are in human bodies as demon control spirits, sometimes called devils as they became dominant spirit forces. Demons have been assigned to us in the body of humankind to harm, kill, and destroy lives by any means. Demons have been assigned to our children to possess as their own to harm, steal, or destroy lives and family livelihood.
“The power of Jesus Christ’s name provides protection for all mankind in the spirit realm, believers as well as nonbelievers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald R. Evans’s new book delves deeply into the realities of spiritual conflict, offering a sobering perspective on the challenges posed by demonic entities and emphasizing the protective power of faith in Jesus Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Demonic Spirits Have Invaded Human Bodies: Our Children’s Age is No Exception: Book 7” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Demonic Spirits Have Invaded Human Bodies: Our Children’s Age is No Exception: Book 7,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
