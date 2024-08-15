Wingate by Wyndham Fort Jackson Celebrates New Beginnings with Complete Renovation and Rebranding
The Wingate by Wyndham Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC, has officially reopened following a complete renovation and rebranding from a Choice Hotel to a Wyndham property. Managed by Daryon Hotels, the hotel now features modernized guest rooms, upgraded public areas, and enhanced services, offering a fresh and contemporary experience for guests. The renovation and rebranding are part of Daryon Hotels' commitment to elevating the guest experience across its properties.
Columbia, SC, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daryon Hotels is proud to announce the grand reopening of the newly renovated Wingate by Wyndham Fort Jackson. This transformation marks the hotel’s transition from a Choice Hotel to a Wyndham property, showcasing a refreshed and modernized experience for guests.
Located in the heart of Columbia, South Carolina, the Wingate by Wyndham Fort Jackson offers easy access to Fort Jackson, the University of South Carolina, and downtown Columbia, making it an ideal destination for both business and leisure travelers. The comprehensive renovation includes updated guest rooms, public spaces, and enhanced amenities, ensuring a comfortable and contemporary stay.
“We are thrilled to unveil the newly rebranded and renovated Wingate by Wyndham Fort Jackson,” said Sherry Patel, Owner of Wingate by Wyndham Fort Jackson. “Our team has worked tirelessly to enhance the guest experience with modern amenities and a fresh look, while maintaining the warm hospitality that our guests expect.”
Guests at the Wingate by Wyndham Fort Jackson can now enjoy:
Modernized Guest Rooms: Featuring new furnishings, updated décor, and state-of-the-art amenities.
Upgraded Public Areas: Including a redesigned lobby, breakfast area, and fitness center, offering a welcoming environment for all guests.
Enhanced Services: Complimentary hot breakfast, high-speed Wi-Fi, a 24-hour business center, and a newly upgraded meeting space suitable for business and social gatherings.
The Wingate by Wyndham Fort Jackson is managed by Daryon Hotels, a leading hospitality management company known for its commitment to quality and guest satisfaction. The hotel’s rebranding and renovation are part of Daryon Hotels' ongoing strategy to elevate the guest experience across its portfolio.
Guests are invited to explore the new Wingate by Wyndham Fort Jackson and experience the exceptional service and comfort that the Wyndham brand is known for.
Nicole Williams
917-426-9002
www.daryon.com
ext. 218
