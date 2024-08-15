Wingate by Wyndham Fort Jackson Celebrates New Beginnings with Complete Renovation and Rebranding

The Wingate by Wyndham Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC, has officially reopened following a complete renovation and rebranding from a Choice Hotel to a Wyndham property. Managed by Daryon Hotels, the hotel now features modernized guest rooms, upgraded public areas, and enhanced services, offering a fresh and contemporary experience for guests. The renovation and rebranding are part of Daryon Hotels' commitment to elevating the guest experience across its properties.