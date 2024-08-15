Legendary Drummer and Iconic International Artist Mick Fleetwood Launches Fleetwood Gin
The rock and roll hall of famer’s first spirit release is a personally curated Pink Grapefruit flavored Gin.
Charleston, SC, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Legendary musician and iconic artist Mick Fleetwood announced today the launch of Fleetwood Gin. The first release within the label is his personally curated Pink Grapefruit flavored Gin, a balanced citrusy gin full of bright flavors and subtle botanicals. The initial launch takes place x, when Fleetwood Gin will first be available for purchase out of Striped Pig Distillery in Charleston, South Carolina. Buyers within the US will also be able to purchase Fleetwood Gin online for shipping to all states, excluding AK, HI, IL, LA, NH due to regulations, through the Striped Pig’s online store. Following the initial release, there are plans to distribute the product for sale out of select retail locations and bars across the nation, so buyers from all states will be able to add the new iconic gin to their personal lineup.
Fleetwood, renowned drummer and co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, has been a long time Maui resident and restaurateur, who had initially planned to launch his new Gin out of Fleetwood on Front Street, his beloved restaurant in Lahaina which was devastated by the Maui fires earlier this year. The rollout will be different than envisioned, but celebrations for the new label will ensue. The gin is produced by the woman-owned, family-operated, community-driven Striped Pig Distillery, Charleston, SC’s first distillery since Prohibition, whose name is a nod to some tongue-in-cheek US history and a story celebrating the tradition of American spirit and resilience, particularly when it comes to the witty nature of those determined to share a tipple or two in spite of any obstacles. The award-winning Distillery is renowned for its premium lineup of spirits and has been working closely with Mick Fleetwood to produce the perfect pink grapefruit flavored gin for the anticipated launch of Fleetwood Gin.
Fleetwood noted, “Rock and roll is passion and spirit,” and that spirit now extends to and encompasses Fleetwood Gin:
Fleetwood Gin is reflective of Mick's true artistic spirit, inviting an indelibly imprinted experience. Beat for beat, this synthesis of botanicals culminates in a delicious flavor that illuminates your pallet. Please enjoy responsibly.
Tasting notes:
Fleetwood Pink Grapefruit flavored Gin is sweet and citrusy on the nose with big, bold, and bright flavors of fresh ruby red grapefruits and subtle botanicals.
40% ABV (80 Proof) 750 ML
Produced and bottled by Striped Pig Distillery
N. Charleston, SC, USA
More will follow the initial Fleetwood Gin release in coming months, including branded merchandise and apparel featuring the Fleetwood Gin logo, and potentially future spirit releases and flavors added to the lineup.
Striped Pig Distillery is located at 2225-A Old School Drive Charleston, SC 29405
For more information about the distillery, Tours and Tastings, visit: http://www.stripedpigdistillery.com/
To purchase spirits online: https://stripedpigdistillery.com/shop/
Striped Pig Distillery is located at 2225-A Old School Drive Charleston, SC 29405
For more information about the distillery, Tours and Tastings, visit: http://www.stripedpigdistillery.com/
To purchase spirits online: https://stripedpigdistillery.com/shop/
Contact
Rachyl Sanchy
843-814-8347
www.stripedpigdistillery.com
