Publish Your Purpose Launches Innovative "Promote Your Purpose" Marketing Program for Non-Fiction Authors
Hartford, CT, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Publish Your Purpose, the leading hybrid publisher for non-fiction thought leaders and changemakers, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking "Promote Your Purpose" marketing program. This 6-month intensive course is designed to empower authors with the tools and strategies needed to effectively market their books and amplify their message.
Key Highlights:
Exclusive access to the ASPEN Method, a comprehensive marketing framework
Limited to 10 participants, ensuring personalized attention
Monthly group calls and one-on-one accountability partnerships
Access to PYP's Monthly Book Marketing Expert Series
Discounted rates for individual coaching with the PYP Team
The "Promote Your Purpose" program utilizes the innovative ASPEN Method, which stands for Assess, Strategize, Plan, Execute, and Nurture. This holistic approach covers all aspects of book marketing, from developing a personal brand to executing promotional strategies and nurturing long-term reader engagement.
"We've distilled a decade of book marketing expertise into this program," said Jenn T. Grace, Founder and CEO at Publish Your Purpose. "Our goal is to equip non-fiction authors with the skills and knowledge they need to successfully promote their books and, more importantly, their purpose."
The program is ideal for authors of non-fiction books and memoirs who are in the editing phase or beyond. It offers a blend of group learning and individualized support, including monthly group calls, one-on-one accountability partnerships, and direct access to the PYP Team.
Participants will receive:
A comprehensive Marketing Guide & Workbook
Access to new training materials
Inclusion in PYP's Monthly Book Marketing Expert Series
Weekly check-ins with accountability partners
Discounted rates for additional coaching services
The "Promote Your Purpose" program is being offered at an introductory rate of $2,375 for the full 6-month course when paid in full, representing a 20% savings over the monthly payment option.
For more information about the "Promote Your Purpose" program or to enroll, visit https://publishyourpurpose.com/product/promote-your-purpose/ or contact us at hello@publishyourpurpose.com.
About Publish Your Purpose: Publish Your Purpose is a hybrid publisher specializing in non-fiction books. We partner with thought leaders, experts, and visionaries to bring important ideas to the world, covering topics from food security to anti-racism. Our mission is to amplify voices that drive social change through powerful storytelling and effective book marketing.
Key Highlights:
Exclusive access to the ASPEN Method, a comprehensive marketing framework
Limited to 10 participants, ensuring personalized attention
Monthly group calls and one-on-one accountability partnerships
Access to PYP's Monthly Book Marketing Expert Series
Discounted rates for individual coaching with the PYP Team
The "Promote Your Purpose" program utilizes the innovative ASPEN Method, which stands for Assess, Strategize, Plan, Execute, and Nurture. This holistic approach covers all aspects of book marketing, from developing a personal brand to executing promotional strategies and nurturing long-term reader engagement.
"We've distilled a decade of book marketing expertise into this program," said Jenn T. Grace, Founder and CEO at Publish Your Purpose. "Our goal is to equip non-fiction authors with the skills and knowledge they need to successfully promote their books and, more importantly, their purpose."
The program is ideal for authors of non-fiction books and memoirs who are in the editing phase or beyond. It offers a blend of group learning and individualized support, including monthly group calls, one-on-one accountability partnerships, and direct access to the PYP Team.
Participants will receive:
A comprehensive Marketing Guide & Workbook
Access to new training materials
Inclusion in PYP's Monthly Book Marketing Expert Series
Weekly check-ins with accountability partners
Discounted rates for additional coaching services
The "Promote Your Purpose" program is being offered at an introductory rate of $2,375 for the full 6-month course when paid in full, representing a 20% savings over the monthly payment option.
For more information about the "Promote Your Purpose" program or to enroll, visit https://publishyourpurpose.com/product/promote-your-purpose/ or contact us at hello@publishyourpurpose.com.
About Publish Your Purpose: Publish Your Purpose is a hybrid publisher specializing in non-fiction books. We partner with thought leaders, experts, and visionaries to bring important ideas to the world, covering topics from food security to anti-racism. Our mission is to amplify voices that drive social change through powerful storytelling and effective book marketing.
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Categories