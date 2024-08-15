Kinseth Hospitality Companies Announces Construction of New AC Hotel by Marriott in Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kinseth Hospitality Companies and Kingston Hotel Associates are excited to announce the development of their newest hotel addition to Cedar Rapids, the AC Hotel by Marriott. Strategically located in the vibrant Kingston Yard district, this modern hotel promises to be a significant new hub for both business and leisure travelers. Kingston Hotel Associates has closed on the land and full architectural plans are underway.
The AC Hotel by Marriott Cedar Rapids will boast 123 well-appointed rooms, designed with the brand’s signature sleek and stylish approach to comfort. Each room is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities to cater to the needs of today’s discerning traveler.
For those hosting events, the hotel will feature an impressive 2,800 square feet of flexible meeting space. Whether planning a small business meeting or a larger conference, the venue will provide a versatile setting with modern technology and services to ensure every event is a success.
Guests can unwind and socialize at the expansive AC Bar, which offers a relaxed atmosphere and stunning views of Kingston Yard. The bar is the perfect spot to enjoy a drink while taking in the scenic surroundings of Cedar Rapids.
Adjacent to the hotel are the popular Big Grove Brewery, Pickle Palace, and Aroma Pizza which enhance the hotel’s appeal and will offer guests a convenient option for dining and entertainment.
“We are thrilled to introduce the AC Hotel by Marriott to Cedar Rapids,” said Ben Kinseth, Vice President of Development/Finance at Kinseth Hospitality Companies. “This new property will not only elevate the hospitality experience in the area but also complement the dynamic and growing Kingston Yard district.”
The AC Hotel by Marriott Cedar Rapids is slated for construction in April 2025.
About AC Hotels
AC Hotels includes over 225 hotels in 33 countries and territories. At AC Hotels, every moment has been designed, refined, crafted, and considered to create a seamless guest experience. Each AC Hotel features purposefully designed signature spaces that strike the perfect balance of form and function. Most notably, the AC Lounge® invites guests and locals alike to collaborate during the day, or to enjoy signature cocktails and tapas in the evening. The AC Kitchen offers a European-inspired breakfast each morning. All AC guest rooms and public spaces evoke a particular sophistication, featuring sleek furnishings, curated artwork, and intuitive technology. The brand is dedicated to the details that matter most to guests during their travels with a mission to deliver The Perfectly Precise Hotel™ experience.
For more information, visit www.ac-hotels.com and follow along on Facebook, X, and Instagram.
About Kinseth Hospitality
Kinseth Hospitality is a leading hotel management, development and ownership company. KHC has a proven track record of developing and operating award-winning hotels, restaurants and meeting facilities. Kinseth Hospitality is based in Coralville, Iowa and currently operates over 130 hotels in 17 states.
Contact
Ben Kinseth
319-499-5101
www.kinseth.com
