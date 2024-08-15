Ka Zarr Coleman to Host Double DMV Movie Premiere Release in Bowie, MD
Bowie, MD, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ka Zarr Entertainment’s CEO, Ka Zarr Coleman, will be hosting a double feature movie screening red carpet event. These inspirational feature films, Last Knock and the multi-award-winning indie apocalyptic film Zeke the Awakening, will be screened at the Bowie Center of Performing Arts Black Box theater. Attendees will also have a unique opportunity to meet and greet the starring cast and production teams.
This event will be hosted by the Mult-award winning Indie filmmaker Ka Zarr Coleman, a true visionary storyteller, and unique director who is known for pushing boundaries and delivering thought-provoking narratives.
For more details and ticket information, please visit our website https://www.eventbrite.com/e/last-knock-zeke-the-awakening-red-carpet-screening-tickets-887261070747 or contact Ka Zarr Coleman, Executive Producer, at kazarrentertainment2@gmail.com or 301-541-6874.
