Tampa Bay Magazine Highlights Debut Author Douglass Quinn's Novel "Not What It Looks Like" in July/August Edition
St Petersburg, FL, August 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania native Douglass Quinn brings readers a thought provoking look into the future world of holograms with Book One of his Hologram Chronicles. Through his vivid storytelling, Quinn explores a world where holograms redefine entertainment, blending mystery, romance, deception, and data manipulation in the aftermath of a global pandemic. The narrative unfolds as society embraces Holographic Sports Bars, painting a compelling portrait of a transformed future.
In the world of "Not What It Looks Like," Holographic Sports Bars offer Average Joe the thrill of courtside seats at a professional basketball game without leaving his hometown. However., a gambling cartel becomes aware that scanned images of the players can be manipulated to alter games scores, thus skewing betting odds in their favor. The story follows a determined female CIA agent and her husband, a professional basketball player, who uncover this scheme. Together, they attempt to use the holograms to expose the faud and reinstate integrity to the sport.
From the Author
"I am excited to share this journey with readers," says Douglass. "Science promises a wonderous future and often delivers, but I am still waiting for my flying car. My imagination took the science of holographic projections to another level, with a dash of humor stirred in. Currently, I live with my wife, Glenda, in St Pete Florida, where we marvel at holographic snowmen and projected snowflakes decorating homes at Christmas."
"Not What It Looks Like" is available on Amazon in eBook and paperback formats.
For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies contact Douglass Quinn at
dquinn@theholographicfuture.com.
