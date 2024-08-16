Origin Utility Announces Successful Go-Live of Infor Public Sector Utility Billing Solution in West Basin Water District, CA
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative public sector technology solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of West Basin Water District in Carson, CA.
Celebrating more than seven decades of ensuring water reliability for its service area communities in Los Angeles, the West Basin Water District provides wholesale water to nearly 1,000,000 people in 17 cities and unincorporated areas in Los Angeles County. The Water District selected Origin after a detailed procurement evaluation electing to implement the Infor Public Sector (IPS) Utility Billing (UB) Solution.
“By leveraging a range of advanced capabilities, IPS has transformed the District’s utility management processes and is driving enhanced efficiency, accuracy and customer satisfaction,” said Justin Saye, CEO of Origin. “We’re excited to partner with the Water District on this project.”
The Water District recognized Origin’s deep capabilities within the meter-to-cash ecosystem and chose Origin to ensure they implemented the IPS Utility Billing solution as efficiently and effectively as possible. Some of the Water District’s key goals and objectives are outlined below:
Robust billing engine: Benefits from a robust rating and billing engine that ensures precise calculation of charges, optimizing revenue collection.
Complete customer lifecycle: Covers the complete customer lifecycle, from onboarding to account management, enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction.
Agency applicability: Solution designed to support water and sewer utilities and service providers of all sizes; the solution ensures adaptability to diverse operational needs.
Automated workflows: The UB Solution automates various workflows, from meter reading to payment collection.
Enhanced customer engagement: The integrated customer portal allows customers to access their consumption data, view bills, make online payments and submit service requests. This self-service feature reduces the load on customer support, enhancing customer engagement.
Workflow optimization: The system optimizes workflows related to account management, move-ins, move-outs, and exemptions. This streamlines administrative tasks, minimizes errors and enhances overall operational efficiency.
“We are grateful for the partnership with Origin,” said Isiah Suarez, West Basin Water District Information Technology Manager. “They acted as our trusted advisor to strategically deploy a modern meter-to-cash technology foundation for the Water District. Origin delivered their commitments on time and within budget.”
Learn more about Origin and its solutions at originutility.com
About Origin Utility
Origin Utility is a leading provider of smart city solutions designed to enhance the quality of life for municipal residents and improve the efficiency of municipal services. With a focus on innovative technology and data-driven insights, Origin partners with cities and municipalities to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address the unique needs of their communities.
