Author Gabrielle Hawkins’s New Book, "My Beautiful Masterpiece," is a Moving Collection of Poems Offering Healing and Strength Amid Mental Health Challenges

Recent release “My Beautiful Masterpiece” from Page Publishing author Gabrielle Hawkins a poignant collection of poetry born from personal struggles with mental health. Through evocative verses, Hawkins navigates trauma, confronts inner turmoil, and embraces healing, offering solace and inspiration to readers on similar journeys.