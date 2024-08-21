Author C.T. Heinlein’s New Book, "PI Blues," is a Gripping Crime Novel That Follows an Independent White Private Investigator Navigating a Politically Charged World

Recent release “PI Blues” from Page Publishing author C.T. Heinlein introduces readers to Jady Thorn, an independent white private investigator navigating a world where social norms and criminal undercurrents collide. Set against a backdrop of societal tension and moral ambiguity, Heinlein’s novel promises a gritty and suspenseful journey through the shadows of justice and corruption.