Author C.T. Heinlein’s New Book, "PI Blues," is a Gripping Crime Novel That Follows an Independent White Private Investigator Navigating a Politically Charged World
Recent release “PI Blues” from Page Publishing author C.T. Heinlein introduces readers to Jady Thorn, an independent white private investigator navigating a world where social norms and criminal undercurrents collide. Set against a backdrop of societal tension and moral ambiguity, Heinlein’s novel promises a gritty and suspenseful journey through the shadows of justice and corruption.
Hemlock, MI, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- C.T. Heinlein, a loving father of two, grandfather of four, and great-grandfather of two, has completed his new book, “PI Blues”: a compelling crime novel that plunges readers into the tumultuous world of a private investigator grappling with ethical dilemmas and societal prejudices, offering a riveting exploration of justice and moral complexity.
After dropping out of the Air Force Academy, author C. T. Heinlein attended Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, where he earned a BS in education. A wrestler in high school, he went on to do judo in college and, after graduation, the author used his love of sports to teach and coach a number of different sports in Kuwait, Liberia, and upon his return to the States, Texas.
“My name is Jady Thorn,” writes Heinlein. “As an independent white private investigator in a politically correct world late in the century, I was socially a step lower than the bottom of a dog crap–covered shoe.
“I never expected anyone on the police force to ask for my help. But then again, I had hoped kidnapping young children to sell overseas was a thing of the past.
“And when a good officer such as Detective Banon had trouble getting help within the department, she was willing to search for aid wherever she could find it.
“Even if it came in the form of a recommendation from a bartender in the Concave, the last area on the East Coast where white males still held any sway of power.
“The people in the Concave controlled everything illegal, like smoking, drinking of the harsher kind, and food no longer available in world where yeast products were what people lived on.
“Usually I didn’t have enough trust in the police to work with them, but Banon almost seemed for real, and her request did involve the welfare of young kids.
“So I went all in.”
Published by Page Publishing, C.T. Heinlein’s enthralling tale explores themes of justice, identity, and the blurred lines between right and wrong in a society dominated by political correctness and clandestine operations. With its gritty realism and intricate plot twists, “PI Blues” captivates readers with its suspenseful narrative and compelling characters, all while immersing readers in a world where alliances shift, motives are questioned, and the search for justice becomes a personal crusade.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "PI Blues" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
