Author Kent D. Ellis’s New Book, "Your Chance of a Lifetime," is a Thought-Provoking Look at the Impact of One’s Earthly Choices on Their Eternal Destiny

Recent release “Your Chance of a Lifetime” from Covenant Books author Kent D. Ellis combines biblical wisdom with historical insights to provide a compelling guide on how to navigate life’s moral and spiritual challenges, offering clear direction on the significance of one’s choices and the development of our eternal souls.