Author Kent D. Ellis’s New Book, "Your Chance of a Lifetime," is a Thought-Provoking Look at the Impact of One’s Earthly Choices on Their Eternal Destiny
Recent release “Your Chance of a Lifetime” from Covenant Books author Kent D. Ellis combines biblical wisdom with historical insights to provide a compelling guide on how to navigate life’s moral and spiritual challenges, offering clear direction on the significance of one’s choices and the development of our eternal souls.
McKinney, TX, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kent D. Ellis, who holds a bachelor’s degree in business and technology and a master’s degree in business administration from Texas A&M University, has completed his new book, “Your Chance of a Lifetime”: an enlightening guide that emphasizes how life on earth is a precious opportunity to gain knowledge, discern right from wrong, and build an eternal soul that will determine one’s place in the afterlife.
“Throughout the pages of ‘Your Chance of a Lifetime,’ biblical quotes and other historical writings of inspired men and women are present, and we are provided clear direction and answers to these questions,” writes Ellis. “Life on earth is an opportunity to gain knowledge, learn the difference between right and wrong, make choices, and develop an eternal soul worthy of various levels of eternal life. The King James Bible records in John 14:2, ‘In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.’ Based on decisions made in life, the size, location, and neighborhood of this eternal mansion will be determined. A few very unrighteous souls will be cast into outer darkness to live with Satan and his angels forever. Eternal life has many glories.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kent D. Ellis’s new book provides readers with a framework for understanding the spiritual significance of their daily choices and the long-term consequences of their actions. Drawing upon years of personal research and observations concerning religious truths, “Your Chance of a Lifetime” serves as both a motivational guide and a practical tool for those seeking to align their lives with divine principles and secure a place in an eternal life of their choosing.
Readers can purchase “Your Chance of a Lifetime” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
