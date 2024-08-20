H.F. (Herb) Wimmer’s New Book, "Improving Personal and Organizational Learning, Accountability, and Performance," is a Primer for Aspiring & New Supervisors and Manager

Recent release “Improving Personal and Organizational Learning, Accountability, and Performance” from Newman Springs Publishing author H.F. (Herb) Wimmer presents an eight-step-systems thinking template for success based on the fundamental learning cycle and the behavioral habits of authentic leadership.