Andrew Stewart’s New Book, "The Little Giant of New York," is an Inspiring Tale That Chronicles the Author’s Journey from New Jersey to Business Success in Canarsie
New York, NY, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Andrew Stewart, a young entrepreneur who immigrated to the USA from Guyana, has completed his most recent book, “The Little Giant of New York”: a charming story that details the author’s journey to establish a successful business in Canarsie, New York, revealing the perseverance, challenges, and triumphs that defined his path to success.
“After living six months in New Jersey in 2019, I decided to return to New York at the beginning of 2020 to the dismay of my family, who believed I was taking a bold step since I’ve only moved to the USA two years prior,” writes Stewart. “I just wanted to follow my dream. What it was at that time, I wasn’t certain, but New Jersey wasn’t cutting it for me. I decided to move to Canarsie with my wife and two daughters, and from there on, I started my journey toward my business. It was not a walk in the park, and I knew it was never going to be because I understand the challenges that come with success. Nevertheless, Quest was going to be a manifestation.”
The author continues, “I started selling fish, then added products; I realized I could do more. I decided to bring a container of frozen items then I realized it would be unfit to bring a container of frozen items to do business but not have a location. Meanwhile, I met Mr. Harold Lutchman, a bank manager at TD Bank, who admired what I was doing, and along with my brother Delon, who was always on board with my progress, we decide to come together to open a location."
Published by Fulton Books, Andrew Stewart’s book is a riveting tale that will help young readers discover all the work and energy that goes into starting a business, serving as an inspirational guide for aspiring entrepreneurs of all ages. Heartfelt and engaging, “The Little Giant of New York” is a story of resilience, dedication, and the pursuit of dreams, inspiring readers to overcome obstacles and achieve their goals.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Little Giant of New York” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
