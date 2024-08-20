A.A.’s New Book, “Mythos: The Origin of the Gods,” Follows Five Brothers Who Become Unwitting Pawns in a Cosmic Struggle for the Fate of Their Planet, Mythos
New York, NY, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author A.A. has completed their most recent book, “Mythos: The Origin of the Gods”: a spellbinding epic brimming with intrigue, betrayal, and the clash of cosmic forces that follows five brothers whose destinies are directly linked to the fate of their world.
“On planet Mythos, a utopia is endangered when the Mothergod mysteriously dies right after childbirth,” writes A.A. “One son was planned, but five were born. With the death of their wise leader, a perfect chance arises for a criminal organization to take form. This shakes the utopia to its foundation and breaks the peace they’ve known for billions of years. Dimago was chosen as heir to Mythos, placing Vikor, the firstborn, on a path of revenge. The five brothers live their lives cluelessly running into each other as their fates are forever intertwined. The planet’s destiny rests in their hands, but a mysterious figure has other plans for Mythos, pulling their strings from the shadows.”
Published by Fulton Books, A.A.’s book is a rich exploration of familial bonds, sacrifice, and the quest for redemption, brimming with intricate world-building and multi-dimensional characters. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Mythos: The Origin of the Gods” promises an immersive reading experience that challenges perceptions and will leave audiences captivated from start to finish.
Readers who wish to experience this vibrant work can purchase "Mythos: The Origin of the Gods" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
