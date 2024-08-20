Jenna Cappucci’s New Book, "The Lucky Ladybug," is a Delightful Tale Celebrating Resilience, Friendship, and the Power of a Positive Attitude in the Face of Adversity
Lunenburg, MA, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jenna Cappucci, who lives in New England and loves spending time with her family and her dog, Yoda, has completed her most recent book, “The Lucky Ladybug”: a captivating story that follows a spirited ladybug whose life takes a turn after an accident leaves her disabled, but soon finds help from her friends to overcome her struggles.
“Juliette is just like all the other ladybugs until an accident changes her whole world,” writes Cappucci. “Being different is always hard, but with a positive attitude and a lot of support, you can overcome anything!”
Published by Fulton Books, Jenna Cappucci’s book is inspired by the author’s niece, whom she always calls “Ladybug,” and her desire to help children be kind and accepting to others who may look different, whether they were born with a disability or had an accident that changed the way they look. Through vibrant illustrations and a heartwarming narrative, “The Lucky Ladybug” will encourage young readers to embrace their uniqueness while demonstrating the importance of kindness and understanding in overcoming life’s obstacles.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Lucky Ladybug” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Juliette is just like all the other ladybugs until an accident changes her whole world,” writes Cappucci. “Being different is always hard, but with a positive attitude and a lot of support, you can overcome anything!”
Published by Fulton Books, Jenna Cappucci’s book is inspired by the author’s niece, whom she always calls “Ladybug,” and her desire to help children be kind and accepting to others who may look different, whether they were born with a disability or had an accident that changed the way they look. Through vibrant illustrations and a heartwarming narrative, “The Lucky Ladybug” will encourage young readers to embrace their uniqueness while demonstrating the importance of kindness and understanding in overcoming life’s obstacles.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Lucky Ladybug” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories