Rev. Robert Peter Takacs’s New Book, “You Are Not Alone: A Marine's Journey to Ministry,” is a Poignant Memoir Exploring a Transformative Path to Peace and Fulfillment
Cliffside Park, NJ, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rev. Robert Peter Takacs has completed his most recent book, “You Are Not Alone: A Marine's Journey to Ministry”: a deeply personal account exploring the author’s path from military service to spiritual fulfillment, offering readers a roadmap to finding peace, contentment, and purpose in their own lives.
After his service during the Korean War, author Rev. Robert Peter Takacs returned to New Jersey, where he met and married his wife of over sixty years, Vilma. Born in 1932 and raised a Catholic, he joined the Russian Orthodox Church upon his marriage. While very active in the senior level of leadership in the church, Robert felt something was missing, which led him to the journey to Jesus described in this book. After graduating with a degree from Caldwell University, he began his ministry and, today, Reverend Takacs is the pastor of Glory Christian Church in Hackensack, New Jersey.
“The title of this book came about when I was doing chaplaincy work in Rahway State Prison,” writes Rev. Takacs. “We had a good anointed service with souls coming to the cross, and when the service was finished, I left the facility and got into my car. I was driving down the street, and I came to a light, which is a long, long time, and I was waiting there for the light to turn, and for some reason or another, I felt very alone. It was like Satan was robbing the joy from what I just experienced at our service, and then out of the clear blue sky, the voice of the Lord spoke to my heart and said to me, ‘You are not alone.’ And with His blessing, this will be the title of the book, ‘You Are Not Alone.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Rev. Robert Peter Takacs’s book serves as both a memoir and a motivational guide and promises to resonate with anyone grappling with similar feelings of emptiness or searching for purpose. Infused with lessons learned from his personal struggles and triumphs, “You Are Not Alone” promises to be a source of hope and encouragement, all while helping readers find meaningful ways to achieve personal fulfillment.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “You Are Not Alone: A Marine's Journey to Ministry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
