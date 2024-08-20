Charles Buday’s New Book, "The Healing of Flynn," is a Compelling Tale That Follows the Lives of Two Individuals Navigating Profound Challenges and Unexpected Connections
Fishkill, NY, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Charles Buday, a retired sergeant of the New York State Department of Correctional Services who resides in a small town in the Hudson River Valley with his wife, Janie, has completed his most recent book, “The Healing of Flynn”: a poignant tale of healing and redemption that weaves together the lives of two deeply troubled individuals who find solace and strength in each other’s company.
“This is a story about two people, that met by chance in a small town, on the Atlantic, in South Carolina.” writes Buday. “At different times in their lives, they both experienced mental anguish, physical pain, fear, and loss. Although one of them, Jack, is physically scarred, he was able to overcome his tragedies and achieve peace. The other, Flynn, can barely suppress her constant anger. It was not uncommon for her to become physically violent when confronted with real or perceived threats to her or her few friends. She is an unusually strong woman who was a trained and accomplished fighter. She is educated, but worked on a shrimp boat. The hard, demanding, and dangerous work appealed to her."
Published by Fulton Books, Charles Buday’s book is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the possibility of redemption, even in the face of profound challenges. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Healing of Flynn” skillfully explores themes of resilience, forgiveness, and the transformative power of human connection, offering a profound and ultimately hopeful narrative that will resonate with readers long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Healing of Flynn” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This is a story about two people, that met by chance in a small town, on the Atlantic, in South Carolina.” writes Buday. “At different times in their lives, they both experienced mental anguish, physical pain, fear, and loss. Although one of them, Jack, is physically scarred, he was able to overcome his tragedies and achieve peace. The other, Flynn, can barely suppress her constant anger. It was not uncommon for her to become physically violent when confronted with real or perceived threats to her or her few friends. She is an unusually strong woman who was a trained and accomplished fighter. She is educated, but worked on a shrimp boat. The hard, demanding, and dangerous work appealed to her."
Published by Fulton Books, Charles Buday’s book is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the possibility of redemption, even in the face of profound challenges. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Healing of Flynn” skillfully explores themes of resilience, forgiveness, and the transformative power of human connection, offering a profound and ultimately hopeful narrative that will resonate with readers long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Healing of Flynn” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories