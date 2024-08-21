Larry Lee Hagen Jr.’s Newly Released "Lessons from God" is a Transformative Spiritual Guide
“Lessons from God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry Lee Hagen Jr. is an insightful exploration of life’s storms and the profound lessons they impart. Drawing from personal experiences and spiritual wisdom, Hagen offers readers a transformative perspective on navigating challenges and finding strength in adversity.
Harrisburg, AR, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Lessons from God”: a poignant reflection on life’s trials and divine guidance. “Lessons from God” is the creation of published author, Larry Lee Hagen Jr.
Hagen shares, “The author’s name is Larry Lee Hagen Jr. For the whole of his life, he has been told that he sees things differently than other people. He supposes that’s true now more than ever. He has known many storms in his life, as have many other people. Some of these he brought upon himself, while many others were purely by circumstance. God led him through all of them.
“They say life’s challenges will either break us or make us stronger. He has learned that sometimes God allows the storms of life because He wants them to break us. They are the tools He uses to bring low the high and mighty and humble the proud. They are the things He uses when we make Him ride in the back of the bus. They turn us back to Him when nothing else will.
“This world is broken. The days are growing darker, and the storms are growing worse. As we watch these storm clouds spread, it is crucial that we view them through God’s eyes. We can only see clearly when we look at ourselves and the world around us from His perspective. That’s when things begin to change.
“Read Lessons from God and be better prepared for the storms in your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Lee Hagen Jr.’s new book is a beacon of hope and spiritual wisdom. Through heartfelt storytelling and profound reflections, he encourages readers to embrace God’s lessons and find strength in His guidance.
Consumers can purchase “Lessons from God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lessons from God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
