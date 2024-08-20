Rodney L. Brown’s Newly Released "Tribulation" is a Gripping Apocalyptic Thriller
“Tribulation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rodney L. Brown is a compelling and intense exploration of a world overrun by evil, depicting the ultimate struggle between good and evil through the lens of a dark, apocalyptic vision.
Oakland, TN, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Tribulation,” a riveting and chilling narrative set in a dystopian future where faith and survival clash under the shadow of a tyrannical regime, is the creation of published author, Rodney L. Brown.
Brown shares, “Shush—can you hear it? The sound of silence. Some say the quiet is deafening. It is the silence of fear, the fear of Chem’arim and his army. It seems like there is no hope because of the evil that has taken over the world. People are persecuted by Chem’arim’s army for their belief in God.
“The people try to find the symbol of the cross, but all things pertaining to Jesus have been destroyed. Chem’arim is on a rampage, killing innocent people who do not follow his laws and persecuting anyone who even looks like they are a child of God. The struggle between good and evil has reached a climax.
“Then a voice from heaven shouts out.
“Woe unto the inhabitants of Earth.
“Tribulation.
“Are you or will you be ready?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rodney L. Brown’s new book presents a dramatic and thought-provoking tale of faith under siege, offering readers a suspenseful journey through a world where the ultimate test of belief unfolds amidst dire trials.
Consumers can purchase “Tribulation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tribulation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brown shares, “Shush—can you hear it? The sound of silence. Some say the quiet is deafening. It is the silence of fear, the fear of Chem’arim and his army. It seems like there is no hope because of the evil that has taken over the world. People are persecuted by Chem’arim’s army for their belief in God.
“The people try to find the symbol of the cross, but all things pertaining to Jesus have been destroyed. Chem’arim is on a rampage, killing innocent people who do not follow his laws and persecuting anyone who even looks like they are a child of God. The struggle between good and evil has reached a climax.
“Then a voice from heaven shouts out.
“Woe unto the inhabitants of Earth.
“Tribulation.
“Are you or will you be ready?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rodney L. Brown’s new book presents a dramatic and thought-provoking tale of faith under siege, offering readers a suspenseful journey through a world where the ultimate test of belief unfolds amidst dire trials.
Consumers can purchase “Tribulation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tribulation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories