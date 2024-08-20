Daniel Rosan’s Newly Released "Followers of Christ Bible Study" is a Helpful Guide to Understanding Scripture
“Followers of Christ Bible Study” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel Rosan provides readers with a structured approach to studying the Bible. Rosan emphasizes the importance of studying Scripture systematically and offers valuable insights to help readers gain a deeper understanding of God's Word.
Yellville, AR, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Followers of Christ Bible Study”: an informative resource designed to assist individuals in developing a systematic habit of Bible study. “Followers of Christ Bible Study” is the creation of published author, Daniel Rosan.
Rosan shares, “Many sermons are preached, classroom teaching, or one-on-one intercourse by using this verse or that verse to prove what the speaker’s point is. Often, the reference verse may be describing a different situation than what the point is being projected by the instructor, causing the reference to be taken out of continence. This book is not developed to replace your present Bible study but as guide to set up a systematic habit of Bible study. By reading the Bible in order as it is written, you will learn and have the proper insight as to what the Lord is teaching you. If you study in such a way as to use a verse from here or there to prove your own point, you may miss what the Lord’s point is.
“You can go as fast as you want, but the idea behind this publication is to help you set a steady pace of Bible study that will not tire you or boggle your mind. You should keep you cell phone in hand as it can quickly give you definitions of words and is a great fact finder. Remember, decipher what you read to flush fact from opinions.
“You will be guided to study the Old and New Testament during the week and reserve your study for your weekend congregation when you meet with your fellow Christians. May God bless you in your endeavors and your prayer time. Don’t forget God, and He won’t forget you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel Rosan’s new book is a valuable resource for individuals seeking to deepen their understanding of the Bible and grow in their faith. Whether used for personal study or group discussions, this book offers valuable insights and guidance for readers of all levels.
Consumers can purchase “Followers of Christ Bible Study” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Followers of Christ Bible Study,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rosan shares, “Many sermons are preached, classroom teaching, or one-on-one intercourse by using this verse or that verse to prove what the speaker’s point is. Often, the reference verse may be describing a different situation than what the point is being projected by the instructor, causing the reference to be taken out of continence. This book is not developed to replace your present Bible study but as guide to set up a systematic habit of Bible study. By reading the Bible in order as it is written, you will learn and have the proper insight as to what the Lord is teaching you. If you study in such a way as to use a verse from here or there to prove your own point, you may miss what the Lord’s point is.
“You can go as fast as you want, but the idea behind this publication is to help you set a steady pace of Bible study that will not tire you or boggle your mind. You should keep you cell phone in hand as it can quickly give you definitions of words and is a great fact finder. Remember, decipher what you read to flush fact from opinions.
“You will be guided to study the Old and New Testament during the week and reserve your study for your weekend congregation when you meet with your fellow Christians. May God bless you in your endeavors and your prayer time. Don’t forget God, and He won’t forget you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel Rosan’s new book is a valuable resource for individuals seeking to deepen their understanding of the Bible and grow in their faith. Whether used for personal study or group discussions, this book offers valuable insights and guidance for readers of all levels.
Consumers can purchase “Followers of Christ Bible Study” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Followers of Christ Bible Study,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories