Kathleen Jabro’s Newly Released “The Curious Little Angel - The Shepherd’s Little Lamb - Benjamin’s Manger - Santa’s Christmas Prayer” is a Charming Collection
“The Curious Little Angel - The Shepherd’s Little Lamb - Benjamin’s Manger - Santa’s Christmas Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathleen Jabro is a delightful compilation of heartwarming Christmas stories and poems, emphasizing the true spirit of the holiday season.
Northridge, CA, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Curious Little Angel - The Shepherd’s Little Lamb - Benjamin’s Manger - Santa’s Christmas Prayer”: a heartwarming collection of Christmas tales and poems that capture the magic and meaning of the holiday season. “The Curious Little Angel - The Shepherd’s Little Lamb - Benjamin’s Manger - Santa’s Christmas Prayer” is the creation of published author, Kathleen Jabro, who was born and raised in Southern California. Coming from a long line of musicians, she started playing the piano and composing songs at a young age. She signed a recording contract with Crystalette Records in the 1960s and sang professionally through high school. When it came time to seek a profession, teaching music was the natural course for her to take.
Jabro shares, “Teaching music appreciation for kindergarten through eighth grade is where these stories originated. Producing Christmas musicals for my students each year inspired me to create these original Christmas stories. These stories were written as Christmas musicals. The italicized poems in these stories are the lyrics taken from the original music composed by Kathleen Jabro for these Christmas musical plays. I am very happy to share these simple reflections of Christmas with you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Jabro’s new book presents a delightful and nostalgic look at Christmas, blending enchanting stories with musical poetry that brings the festive spirit to life.
Consumers can purchase “The Curious Little Angel - The Shepherd’s Little Lamb - Benjamin’s Manger - Santa’s Christmas Prayer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Curious Little Angel - The Shepherd’s Little Lamb - Benjamin’s Manger - Santa’s Christmas Prayer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
