R. J. Tipton’s Newly Released "Staggering Through The Darkness" is a Raw and Riveting Exploration of Faith and Struggle
“Staggering Through The Darkness” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. J. Tipton is a powerful narrative that delves into the harsh realities of spiritual battles, addiction, and the painful journey toward redemption within a Christian context.
Windsor, KY, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Staggering Through The Darkness”: a compelling and unflinchingly honest account of the spiritual and emotional struggles faced by Christians, particularly within the Southern Christian subculture. “Staggering Through The Darkness” is the creation of published author, R. J. Tipton, who has been married for more than twenty years to his high school sweetheart. He is the father of five incredible children and the friend of a micro goldendoodle named Moses. “Bro. Reg,” as he is called, has been in ministry since 1998 and serves as the senior/lead pastor of the Hill Church in Liberty, Kentucky—a church he planted and organized during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. He is also the principal of the Galilean Christian Academy, a private Christian school, which is also located in Liberty, Kentucky.
Tipton shares, “This book is a raw and riveting story about spiritual battles, navigating dark valleys, the horrors of addiction, and struggling with the loneliness that only years of shameful secrets can produce while outwardly putting on our best church clothes, pretending that everything is okay, and attempting to serve Jesus with a sanctified smile on our faces, like good Christians are supposed to while staggering through the darkness. It’s a story about how ugly and uncomfortable the sanctification process is when two kingdoms collide over and over again.
“It’s a story about the subculture of Christianity in the South, where traditions are equal to doctrine in many instances, and how the negative effects of a real Christ-centered community leave us hanging high and dry, isolated and vulnerable.
“It’s a story that shines an unwanted but painfully necessary light on the dark corners of kingdom living, even for ministry leaders, while powerfully reminding us about redemption, grace, and how the gospel has the power to continue to set us free if we will allow it to.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. J. Tipton’s new book offers a strikingly honest depiction of the challenges faced by believers, emphasizing the ongoing need for grace, redemption, and authentic Christian community.
Consumers can purchase “Staggering Through The Darkness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Staggering Through The Darkness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
