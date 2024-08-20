Candy Swihart’s Newly Released “If I Could Live upon a Yacht” is a Heartwarming Tale of Gratitude and Adventure
“If I Could Live upon a Yacht” from Christian Faith Publishing author Candy Swihart is a delightful children’s book that explores themes of gratitude, adventure, and the joy of appreciating life’s blessings.
Buckfield, ME, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “If I Could Live upon a Yacht”: a charming and inspiring children’s story about a boy and his dog who find joy in everyday blessings and adventures. “If I Could Live upon a Yacht” is the creation of published author, Candy Swihart, who grew up in New Hampshire and spent two of her college years in Glen Cove, Maine, where she met her husband, then spent ten and a half years as a Marine Corps wife living in many states and overseas in Okinawa, Japan. Today, she lives in Maine as a pastor’s wife, married for forty-seven years, a homeschool teacher, artist, poet, singer, song writer, and mother of five, with seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Swihart shares, “What an adventure! How exciting to wake up and realize your home is on the ocean: sea breezes, sea gulls, dolphins! What a blessing! Very few people will wake up on a yacht today (maybe you will someday!), but today is an adventure of your own. This boy and his dog are thankful for everything all day long, and thankfulness makes you happy! So what makes you thankful today? What can you thank God for? That’s what will make you happy!
“To live each day, from morning to evening, with a grateful spirit is the real adventure for us all!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Candy Swihart’s new book is an endearing narrative that encourages readers to embrace thankfulness and find joy in daily adventures.
Consumers can purchase “If I Could Live upon a Yacht” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “If I Could Live upon a Yacht,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Swihart shares, “What an adventure! How exciting to wake up and realize your home is on the ocean: sea breezes, sea gulls, dolphins! What a blessing! Very few people will wake up on a yacht today (maybe you will someday!), but today is an adventure of your own. This boy and his dog are thankful for everything all day long, and thankfulness makes you happy! So what makes you thankful today? What can you thank God for? That’s what will make you happy!
“To live each day, from morning to evening, with a grateful spirit is the real adventure for us all!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Candy Swihart’s new book is an endearing narrative that encourages readers to embrace thankfulness and find joy in daily adventures.
Consumers can purchase “If I Could Live upon a Yacht” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “If I Could Live upon a Yacht,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories