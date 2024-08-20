Sue Williams’s Newly Released “Answers From the Holy Bible to Various Questions” is a Comprehensive Spiritual Guide
“Answers From the Holy Bible to Various Questions” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sue Williams is a thoughtful and insightful exploration of biblical responses to common and challenging life questions, providing clarity and guidance on various moral and spiritual issues.
Burlington Township, NJ, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Answers From the Holy Bible to Various Questions,” a helpful resource for clarity and guidance on questions of faith, is the creation of published author, Sue Williams.
Williams shares, “Are such things as divorce, suicide, drinking, and smoking sins?
Will God punish me if I accidentally cause someone’s death?
“Does God hear my prayers even though I’ve been ignoring Him or didn’t believe in Him?
“If you have ever asked yourself any of these questions, you will find the answers to them and many more answers in this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sue Williams’s new book offers a clear and accessible examination of scriptural teachings, addressing a wide range of questions that many believers and seekers grapple with, making it a valuable resource for personal and group study.
Consumers can purchase “Answers From the Holy Bible to Various Questions” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Answers From the Holy Bible to Various Questions,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
