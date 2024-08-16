Empowering Africa’s Next Generation of Innovators: Join Them for the 2024 Builders of Africa’s Future Pitch Event
Showcasing Sixteen Innovative African Startups to a Global Audience of Investors.
Santa Clara, CA, August 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Thursday, August 22, the African Diaspora Network (ADN) will host its seventh annual virtual pitch day event for sixteen grassroots African entrepreneurs participating in the 2024 Builders of Africa’s Future (BAF) program. This virtual event provides a platform for the selected entrepreneurs to showcase their startups to investors and industry leaders interested in funding and supporting innovative ventures.
Builders of Africa’s Future is an enterprise accelerator organized by ADN in partnership with the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation and the US African Development Foundation (USADF). The African Management Institute provides training.
The seventh cohort's program began on June 13, 2024, with phases of enterprise training, mentorship, and capacity-building leading up to the August 22 pitch day. This year’s cohort represents various African countries, showcasing diversity in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, renewable energy, fintech, and education.
Read more about the 2024 cohort and the success stories of past cohorts.
As the seventh annual Builders of Africa’s Future (BAF) Pitch Day event approaches, the impact of local innovators is more apparent than ever. "These founders are innovating to elevate local communities," says Almaz Negash, CEO and Founder of the African Diaspora Network. "The potential to make a profound impact is immense, and this event represents a unique opportunity for investors to dive deep into the heart of African entrepreneurship, discovering incredible, often overlooked, homegrown enterprises ready for investment."
In line with this vision, Travis Adkins, President and CEO of USADF, expressed pride in continuing support for the BAF program. "We are proud to contribute to supporting ADN’s Builders of Africa’s Future program," he notes. "Partnering with ADN helps USADF advance our mission of empowering African entrepreneurs, and it is particularly rewarding to see the continued engagement of the African Diaspora in the United States through such programs."
Echoing this sentiment, Sr. Jane Wakahiu, Associate Vice President of Program Operations and Head of Catholic Sisters at the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, highlights the significance of this year's cohort. "We are excited to see Catholic Sisters stand out among the exceptional entrepreneurs in this year's BAF cohort," she remarks. "The BAF program not only showcases the potential of African entrepreneurs but also recognizes the vital role Catholic Sisters play in driving meaningful impact within their communities. We look forward to this year's virtual showcase, particularly the support of investors in our mission to transform lives and create lasting change."
The African Diaspora Network invites private and public investors looking to invest in impactful, grassroots startups in Africa to attend the event. Eligible BAF entrepreneurs who meet funding criteria will receive up to $25,000 from USADF.
Investors interested in attending the Builders of Africa’s Future Pitch Day can register RSVP on our website or contact info@africandiasporanetwork.org for more information. African entrepreneurs with groundbreaking ideas are encouraged to apply for the next cohort of the BAF program.
About African Diaspora Network
The African Diaspora Network (ADN) is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to harnessing and engaging the intellectual, financial, philanthropic, and entrepreneurial capacity of Africans and friends of Africa in support of economic and social development across the continent. Since 2010, ADN has energized collaboration among Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and African Diasporans to benefit Africa. ADN provides forums to accelerate access to resources that foster partnership, knowledge sharing, and investment opportunities. As part of ADN’s strategic plan for 2024-2028, the organization aims to raise $30 million by 2028 to support and scale its programs. This initiative aligns with ADN's mission to move beyond remittances toward sustainable investments, fostering transformative change across the continent.
Contact
Anie Akpe
718-938-1578
https://africandiasporanetwork.org/
