Carolina Holistic Farm Announces Name Change to Carolina Holistic Tea Farm - Organic Herbal Tea Farm
Charleston, SC, August 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carolina Holistic Farm, a rising star in the world of organic herbal tea production, is proud to announce its name change to Carolina Holistic Tea Farm. This rebranding reflects the company's ongoing dedication to crafting high-quality, organic herbal teas grown, processed, and blended on-site in the heart of South Carolina.
Carolina Holistic Tea Farm recognizes the growing demand for healthier, natural, and sustainable beverage options. Many consumers are looking for:
Natural Wellness Solutions
Locally Sourced and Organic Products
High-Quality, Artisanal Tea Blends
To address these needs, Carolina Holistic Tea Farm offers a range of organic teas designed to enhance well-being and provide a calming experience.
“We are thrilled to reintroduce our brand as Carolina Holistic Tea Farm,” said Danielle Smith, Owner/Operator of Carolina Holistic Tea Farm. “This name change reflects our evolution as a company and our commitment to providing organic, handcrafted herbal teas that support the health and wellness of our community. We believe that our focus on local cultivation and processing sets us apart in the tea industry.”
Carolina Holistic Tea Farm prides itself on sustainable farming practices and the careful attention given to every step of the tea-making process. The company’s featured blends, including the popular Organic Relaxing Tea, incorporate a blend of Lemon Balm (Melissa officinalis) and Valerian (Valeriana officinalis) known for their stress-relieving properties.
Carolina Holistic Tea Farm's teas are available for purchase directly through our online store at www.carolinaholisticteafarm.com/shop. Customers can browse our full selection of organic tea blends, including our bestsellers and seasonal offerings.
As Carolina Holistic Tea Farm continues to grow, the company aims to become a staple in the tea industry for customers seeking high-quality, organic options. With a focus on serving the Charleston, SC, and Atlanta, GA areas.
For more information about Carolina Holistic Tea Farm and its selection of organic teas, please visit www.carolinaholisticteafarm.com or contact Danielle Smith at carolinaholisticfarm@gmail.com.
Contact
Danielle Smith
803-687-8454
www.carolinaholisticfarm.com
