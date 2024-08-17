HIDIZS MP143 Salt: World's First "Salt" Whale-Inspired 14.3mm Large Planar HiFi In-Ear Monitors with Plastic-Free Packaging Live on Kickstarter
Following the success of the MP145 launched on Kickstarter last year, HIDIZS, a leading innovator in high-fidelity audio products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its another latest masterpiece, the MP143 Salt, on Kickstarter. This groundbreaking product is the world's first 14.3mm large planar HiFi in-ear monitor with a unique whale-inspired design and environmentally friendly, plastic-free packaging.
Cardiff By The Sea, CA, August 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The MP143 Salt represents HIDIZS's ongoing collaboration with the Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), aiming to share the songs of these ocean singers with music and nature enthusiasts while supporting WDC's exceptional dedication to safeguarding whales and marine ecosystems, along with their educational programs.
Experience the richness, outstanding clarity and detail in every note of its large 14.3mm planar magnetic driver and the enchantment of its lightweight design inspired by the graceful whale.
This launch not only brings an innovative audio product to market but also promotes awareness and education about the vital ecological role of whales.
Pre-order from $79.00 >> https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hidizs/hidizs-mp143-salt-143mm-large-planar-hifi-in-ear-monitors?ref=ufdty9
Bella Juan
+8615622847243
hidizs.com
