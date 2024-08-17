HIDIZS MP143 Salt: World's First "Salt" Whale-Inspired 14.3mm Large Planar HiFi In-Ear Monitors with Plastic-Free Packaging Live on Kickstarter

Following the success of the MP145 launched on Kickstarter last year, HIDIZS, a leading innovator in high-fidelity audio products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its another latest masterpiece, the MP143 Salt, on Kickstarter. This groundbreaking product is the world's first 14.3mm large planar HiFi in-ear monitor with a unique whale-inspired design and environmentally friendly, plastic-free packaging.