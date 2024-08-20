Author Natalie Connie’s New Book, "I Thought It Would Never Happen to Me," is a Compelling Series That Offers Hope and Healing Through Personal Narratives and Poetry
Recent release “I Thought It Would Never Happen to Me” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Natalie Connie is a stirring collection that draws from years of personal introspection and empathy to explore universal struggles through poignant narratives and poetry, aiming to inspire and guide readers towards healing and resilience.
Newton, IA, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Natalie Connie, who currently resides in Sioux City, Iowa. and attends Elevate Church every Sunday, has completed her new book, “I Thought It Would Never Happen to Me”: a deeply personal exploration of the human struggle, healing, and hope, presented through a collection of stories and poems that resonate with authenticity and emotional depth.
“I started writing this book ten years ago,” writes Natalie. “I wrote this book hoping to be an inspiration to others who are going through what my characters have been through—to give them hope and freedom from any struggles they may be facing. Each story is derived from a poem. I write about other people’s pain. Hoping your story or someone else’s story is in my book. I chose the title ‘I Thought It Would Never Happen to Me’ because we all have had something bad happen to us. How do you deal with your pain? I pray that my book can inspire you to choose a different way on how to deal with your pain.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Natalie Connie’s enthralling tale will take readers on a powerful journey, delving into themes of resilience, transformation, and the myriad ways individuals confront and conquer adversity. Expertly paced and raw, “I Thought It Would Never Happen to Me” serves as a reminder for readers from all walks of life that within every challenge lies an opportunity for growth and transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "I Thought It Would Never Happen to Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
