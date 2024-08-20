Author Natalie Connie’s New Book, "I Thought It Would Never Happen to Me," is a Compelling Series That Offers Hope and Healing Through Personal Narratives and Poetry

Recent release “I Thought It Would Never Happen to Me” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Natalie Connie is a stirring collection that draws from years of personal introspection and empathy to explore universal struggles through poignant narratives and poetry, aiming to inspire and guide readers towards healing and resilience.