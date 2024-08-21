Dimitris Vareltzidis’s First Book, "Sweet Buttcoins," Intertwines Real-Life Experiences in the Cryptocurrency World with Insights Into Relationships and Trust
New York, NY, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dimitris Vareltzidis, whose more than twenty-five-year career spans investment banking (Alpha Finance), corporate finance (KPMG), restructuring (Alvarez & Marsal), and working capital SME funding (CNL Capital), presents his first book, “Sweet Buttcoins”: a captivating narrative that dives into the world of cryptocurrencies and human connections through a blend of personal anecdotes, practical insights, humor, and timeless lessons.
“‘Sweet Buttcoins’ is about women and investments in cryptocurrencies (cryptos),” writes Vareltzidis. “They are both sweet to learn but very difficult to understand and master. One of the few girls who knew nothing about Bitcoins referred to them as Buttcoins, which was actually a very sweet mistake that inspired me to come up with the title of the book.
“My cryptos investments in 2022 were the best canvas to paint an interesting story. A real events story that combines my new endeavor in the cryptos world, interacting with women online, and my studies and experience in business administration (economics, business, negotiations, strategy, and marketing), as well as my hobbies.”
The author continues, “I believe the story is interesting as it is inspired by real events, but it is even better if the reader listens to the songs and views movie trailers as their titles appear in it, in italics, or with their initials capitalized to recognize them. The songs, movies and series mentioned in the book as integral parts of the story are listed as appendix 1 for readers to enjoy, ideally simultaneously to reading the relevant sections of the book.
“The punchlines of the book are the following: a) cryptos are a goldmine but also a minefield and b) in investments and relationships, trust is the most important factor.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dimitris Vareltzidis’s book is not only a reflection on the secrets of cryptos and relationships but also a celebration of resilience and curiosity. Through humorous and insightful storytelling, “Sweet Buttcoins” offers readers a unique perspective on the evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies and online relationships and the broader implications for both investors and individuals navigating a digital age.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Sweet Buttcoins” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble, etc.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
