Jennifer McCormick’s New Book “Lucky Finds Happiness” is a Charming Story That Follows a Curious Dog Who Searches for Happiness in His Life with the Help of Other Animals
Chanhassen, MN, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jennifer McCormick, who taught elementary school for twenty-five years and holds a master’s degree in elementary education, has completed her most recent book, “Lucky Finds Happiness”: an enchanting and heartwarming tale that centers around one dog’s endearing quest to discover what true happiness means.
In “Lucky Finds Happiness,” readers join Lucky, a lovable and adventurous dog, as he embarks on a journey to find the key to happiness. Through his explorations and conversations with other animals, Lucky discovers that happiness is often different for others, and he is ultimately responsible for finding what makes him happy.
“This is a delightful book about happiness,” writes McCormick. “Follow a curious black and white dog named Lucky as he ventures out to find happiness. This book discovers happiness can be found in the simple things in life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jennifer McCormick’s book is designed to resonate with readers of all ages, offering a gentle reminder that joy and contentment are often right in front of those searching for them. With vibrant artwork to help bring McCormick’s story to life, “Lucky Finds Happiness” is the perfect addition to any child’s library, offering an imaginative reading experience that not only entertains but also imparts valuable life lessons.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Lucky Finds Happiness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
