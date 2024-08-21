Amanda Bruns-Mills “AB”’s New Book, “To the Grave,” is a Deeply Personal Collection of Poems Exploring Universal Themes of Love, Loss, & Healing in the Face of Adversity
Maryville, TN, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Amanda Bruns-Mills “AB”, an advocate and mental health therapist who resides in East Tennessee with her two beautiful daughters, has completed her most recent book, “To the Grave”: a profound series of poems from deep within the author’s soul that delves into the intricate emotions that define the human experience and relationships.
“This book focuses on the deep pain that sometimes comes with deep love,” writes Amanda. “Her words explore the passion and conviction with intense emotions. The poems draw you into heartbreak and tears, yet leave you with self-reflection that propels toward healing. This is a must-read for anyone who has experienced heartbreak and love.
“It is evident that she feels everything as she writes—whether it be the smile of a stranger, the sadness of a child’s tear, or the stories she has endured—and it bleeds onto these pages. Her hopes are that you will end the book seeing the beauty in the hurt and the kindness in the broken.”
Published by Fulton Books, Amanda Bruns-Mills “AB”’s book resonates as a poignant look at the human condition, offering solace and catharsis to readers who have experienced the transformative power of love and the anguish of heartbreak. Emotionally raw and candid, “To the Grave” invites readers on a journey of self-discovery and emotional healing, encouraging reflection on the complexities of relationships and the resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “To the Grave” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
