Samson Gruss’ New Book, "A Mountain of Beans," Centers Around Two Truckers Who Must Find a Way to Survive After Earth’s Electronics Are Destroyed, Causing Untold Chaos
Portage, PA, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Samson Gruss, a former national champion unicyclist and a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania who majored in Spanish and minored in English, has completed his most recent book, “A Mountain of Beans”: a gripping story of two truckers who, following a devastating global event that leaves all electronics on Earth destroyed, must decide whether or not to share their precious resources with those around them while waiting for help to come, if it even comes at all.
“A magnetic polar reversal has left a gaping hole in the earth’s protective magnetosphere, and harmful electromagnetic radiation from the sun has stricken the unprotected earth,” shares Gruss. “All electronics, including electronics on cars and trucks, have been fried. Even transformers on power lines and batteries have been disabled.
“All traffic on the freeway has come to a rolling stop. Pete, a trucker, is sitting on the freeway stopped, along with dozens of cars and other trucks. There is no way to know how big the affected area is—could be the size of a small city or county or could be half the planet facing the sun. There is no way to know and no way to find out.
“Pete, an atheist, meets another trucker, John, a humble Christian family man. John’s truck is loaded with canned beans, which gives them a food source. But there are dozens of other cars and trucks in the vicinity, and Pete and John know they cannot feed that many people for very long. Help may not come for days or weeks—may not come at all.”
Published by Fulton Books, Samson Gruss’ book will keep the pages turning as it challenges readers, leading them on a thrilling journey that will have them guessing right up until the very end. Will John and Pete hoard their food, or pass it out to as many people as possible, in the hope that help reaches them before they run out?
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A Mountain of Beans” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
