Bob Russell’s Newly Released "Clean Jokes for a Smile" is a Refreshing and Joyful Collection
“Clean Jokes for a Smile” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bob Russell is a heartwarming compilation of humor that aims to bring laughter and lightness to readers, emphasizing the importance of clean, wholesome jokes.
Westport, MA, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Clean Jokes for a Smile”: a delightful and uplifting collection of jokes. “Clean Jokes for a Smile” is the creation of published author, Bob Russell, a dedicated husband and father who has been married to Carol since 1959. Bob is an industrial and metallurgical engineer who spent his first thirty-one years after college in the high-tech clad metals manufacturing industry. In 1968, Bob and two partners began a clad metal company, Technical Materials, which served the electronics industry.
Russell shares, “The jokes are Bob’s collection over a period of thirty years. These have been taken from many sources: books, emails, word of mouth, his memory, joke websites, friends, and the like. He has attempted to avoid distasteful and lurid jokes, but some contained in this book may be a bit risqué. There is no category ordering of the jokes, such as animal, barroom, Saint Peter at the pearly gates, and so on and so forth. His Christian faith has taught him to be a “servant/leader,” and the joke book is designed to serve people a sense of humor, which is sorely needed in today’s world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bob Russell’s new book is a treasure trove of clean humor that serves as a reminder of the joy and positivity that laughter can bring, perfect for readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “Clean Jokes for a Smile” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Clean Jokes for a Smile,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Russell shares, “The jokes are Bob’s collection over a period of thirty years. These have been taken from many sources: books, emails, word of mouth, his memory, joke websites, friends, and the like. He has attempted to avoid distasteful and lurid jokes, but some contained in this book may be a bit risqué. There is no category ordering of the jokes, such as animal, barroom, Saint Peter at the pearly gates, and so on and so forth. His Christian faith has taught him to be a “servant/leader,” and the joke book is designed to serve people a sense of humor, which is sorely needed in today’s world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bob Russell’s new book is a treasure trove of clean humor that serves as a reminder of the joy and positivity that laughter can bring, perfect for readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “Clean Jokes for a Smile” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Clean Jokes for a Smile,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories