Gale Henderson’s Newly Released “Dreams of Brandon: A Mother’s Journey through Grief and Loss” is a Healing and Inspirational Memoir
“Dreams of Brandon: A Mother’s Journey through Grief and Loss” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gale Henderson is a poignant memoir that explores the author’s profound grief and the healing power of faith and dreams after the loss of her son.
Denver, CO, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Dreams of Brandon: A Mother’s Journey through Grief and Loss”: a heartfelt memoir that delves into the author’s deep grief and the transformative power of faith and dreams following the loss of her son. “Dreams of Brandon: A Mother’s Journey through Grief and Loss” is the creation of published author, Gale Henderson, she resides in Colorado.
Henderson shares, “Death and grief are inextricably connected and are difficult subjects to navigate. Both are part of the human condition and are inevitable. We will all die. However, the magnitude of this grief is beyond description and not easily reconcilable when children are called from this life before their parents. How do we respond? What do we do with our grief? Where is God amid our pain? How do we keep it together for our surviving children? There are so many questions, but there is only one answer.
“In losing her son, the author found solace in God’s Word. This book seeks to console parents who are grieving the loss of their child. More importantly, this book talks about the author’s experience of God’s healing power through the dreams she had of her deceased child. It explores her thought process and emotions when her child died and she was left seeking answers from God.
“This book focuses on the Word of God and explores one of the tools God uses to communicate with humanity—dreams. This is a story of restoration, of hope in God’s promises, and of an enduring love of a mother for her only son.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gale Henderson’s new book offers comfort and hope to those navigating grief, illustrating the transformative power of faith and spiritual connection.
Consumers can purchase “Dreams of Brandon: A Mother’s Journey through Grief and Loss” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dreams of Brandon: A Mother’s Journey through Grief and Loss,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
