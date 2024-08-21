Joseph Hathaway’s Newly Released "Open Heart Surgery" is a Poetic Reflection on Contemporary Societal Concerns
“Open Heart Surgery” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph Hathaway explores current societal issues through the lens of poetic reflection, offering a unique perspective on topics like politics, life, and the environment.
Sumter, SC, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Open Heart Surgery”: a collection of thought-provoking poems. “Open Heart Surgery” is the creation of published author, Joseph Hathaway, who has spent forty-seven years as a teacher of English at the high school and college level. He has a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of South Carolina. He retired in 2008 as Provost of the South Georgia College Entry Program at Valdosta State University. He is now an 80-year-old Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather. After his 80th birthday, he began to seriously write poetry.
Hathaway shares, “The title, 'Open Heart Surgery,' refers to the actual event for the author, but also reflects that he tries to reveal what he internally feels about current events in America. The 74 poems are on such subjects as MAGA, Pro Life, the Border Crisis and Global Warming. The conservative view on these issues is not found in typical books of poetry. He writes in a traditional poetic style, with meter and rhyme, but he enjoys a touch of humor in much of his poetry.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Hathaway’s new book offers a poetic examination of contemporary issues from a conservative perspective.
Consumers can purchase “Open Heart Surgery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Open Heart Surgery,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hathaway shares, “The title, 'Open Heart Surgery,' refers to the actual event for the author, but also reflects that he tries to reveal what he internally feels about current events in America. The 74 poems are on such subjects as MAGA, Pro Life, the Border Crisis and Global Warming. The conservative view on these issues is not found in typical books of poetry. He writes in a traditional poetic style, with meter and rhyme, but he enjoys a touch of humor in much of his poetry.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Hathaway’s new book offers a poetic examination of contemporary issues from a conservative perspective.
Consumers can purchase “Open Heart Surgery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Open Heart Surgery,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories