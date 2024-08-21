Author Paul Gurgol’s New Book, "Zero Helps Turn a Negative Into a Positive," is the Newest Book in the Zero the Hero! Series Focusing on Player Mindsets
Recent release “Zero Helps Turn a Negative into a Positive” from Newman Springs Publishing author Paul Gurgol is about how Zero and friends come together to cheer up a friend after a sports related injury.
Cheektowaga, NY, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paul Gurgol, a licensed physical therapist and pitching instructor, is back with a new book in his series, “Zero Helps Turn a Negative into a Positive”: another educational tale featuring Zero as he helps a fellow talented athlete named Liz, after she suffered a physical injury playing soccer.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Paul Gurgol’s insightful tale has Zero organize his friends together to help change this situation around for Liz, as Zero understands how devastating physically but also mentally a sports injury can be for young athletes, and thus they plan to help in every way they can which has a surprisingly positive outcome.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Zero Helps Turn a Negative into a Positive" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
