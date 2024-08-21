Authors Jackie Wiggins Payton and Iryah Banks’ New Book, "Poems From the Heart," is a Compilation of Poems Brought Together from the Heart of Both Authors
Recent release “Poems From the Heart” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jackie Wiggins Payton and Iryah Banks is a collection of poems put together from over decades of life meant to bring about love, happiness, and faith from two different perspectives.
College Station, TX, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jackie Wiggins Payton, an assistant with autistic children and active member of her community, has been working on this project for forty plus years, and Iryah Banks, a seventh grader from Central Texas and coauthor of this book since she was ten, has completed their new book, “Poems From the Heart”: a true collection of poems that grandmother and granddaughter have been working on for the better part of their lives, pouring into it not just love and positivity but events and life experiences to share and give a glimpse into their own lives as well impart the things they’ve learned to each person who decides to pick up this book.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jackie Wiggins Payton and Iryah Banks’ enriching collection recognize that all people are different come from different backgrounds but we should embrace that for the better, accepting that not every poem won’t make sense for every person but that’s the beauty of it and even if understanding isn’t there they are hoping that some will touch the reader’s hearts.
Readers who wish to experience earnest work can purchase “Poems From the Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
