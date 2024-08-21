Author Rainee Winkler LCSW’s New Book, "Three Women," is a Fascinating Tale Examining the Interconnected Lives of Three Women & the Ways in Which They Support Each Other

Recent release “Three Women” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rainee Winkler LCSW is a compelling tale that delves into the intertwined lives of three women, navigating love, trauma, and personal growth. Inspired by real-life experiences and personal journeys, Winkler's novel offers a poignant exploration of resilience and connection.