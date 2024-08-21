Author Rainee Winkler LCSW’s New Book, "Three Women," is a Fascinating Tale Examining the Interconnected Lives of Three Women & the Ways in Which They Support Each Other
Recent release “Three Women” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rainee Winkler LCSW is a compelling tale that delves into the intertwined lives of three women, navigating love, trauma, and personal growth. Inspired by real-life experiences and personal journeys, Winkler's novel offers a poignant exploration of resilience and connection.
Orlando, FL, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rainee Winkler, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with forty years of experience specializing in trauma, family therapy, and domestic violence, has completed her new book, “Three Women”: a fictional novel that explores the struggles and personal journeys of three women, highlighting how their lives intersect and profoundly affect each other.
“This book is about three women who touch each other’s lives in unexpected ways and save each other,” writes Winkler. “Cara is filled with anger and despair finding a world that is dark and hostile. Andrea is a newly separated, single parent of two daughters. As a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, she will meet a very reluctant Cara forced into counseling by her employer. Marguerite, Cara’s mother has never learned how to give or receive love. As a victim childhood sexual abuse, she hates men, hates being a mother, hates being a wife and hates having sex with her husband. When she develops breast cancer she is no longer able to hide behind her sexuality.
“These lives, and how they intertwine and impact each other, how they find peace and happiness is meant to be inspirational always holding the power and the light, a torch of the human spirit in front of the reader’s eyes. It is based upon components of real-life cases that have successfully made their own journeys.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rainee Winkler LCSW’s enthralling tale draws upon the author’s extensive experiences as a therapist and is infused with insights gleaned from her clients' real-life stories. Engaging and heartfelt, “Three Women” is sure to inspire readers and instill a sense of hope, illustrating that even in the face of adversity, it is possible to find one's way forward through the solace and feeling found in one’s relationships with others.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Three Women” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
